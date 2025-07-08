Dividend stocks: Pfizer, 6 others to go ex-date on July 9; do you own any?

Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, July 8, 2025: Shares of Mphasis, Pfizer, and five other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight today, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders.
The other companies on the list include Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, S.J.S. Enterprises, and SML Isuzu.
According to BSE data, these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. This means that investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible for the dividend. The companies will finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
Among the highlighted names, Pfizer has declared the highest dividend, announcing a special dividend of ₹130 per share and a final dividend of ₹35 per share for its shareholders. The company has set July 9, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.
This is followed by Mphasis, with a declared dividend of ₹57 per share, also with July 9 as the record date.
(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)
Among others, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India has announced an interim dividend of ₹36 per share for its shareholders, with the record date fixed as July 9. Furthermore, SML Isuzu has declared a final dividend of ₹18 per share, S.J.S. Enterprises a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share, Kabra Extrusiontechnik a dividend of ₹2.50 per share, and Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries a final dividend of ₹1 per share. All of these companies have set July 9, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.