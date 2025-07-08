Margins may shrink for wealth management cos: Anand Rathi's Feroze Azeez

Even if the markets go through a correction, the overall trend of using systematic investment plans (SIPs) is likely to continue, said Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive officer at Anand Rathi Wealth in an email interview with Devanshu Singla. Edited excerpts:

What are the potential risks for the markets, and have they already priced them in?

Risks may already be partially priced in. Investors have known about the (tariff) deadline for months, and many expect a limited or interim trade deal to avoid major disruptions. The recent strength in Indian equities reflects confidence in strong domestic growth and macro stability, which