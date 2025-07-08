Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 07:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Margins may shrink for wealth management cos: Anand Rathi's Feroze Azeez

Maintaining an asset allocation of 80 per cent equity and 20 per cent debt is recommended for long-term wealth creation, Azeez said

Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth
Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
Jul 08 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Even if the markets go through a correction, the overall trend of using systematic investment plans (SIPs) is likely to continue, said Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive officer at Anand Rathi Wealth in an email interview with Devanshu Singla. Edited excerpts:
 
What are the potential risks for the markets, and have they already priced them in?
Risks may already be partially priced in. Investors have known about the (tariff) deadline for months, and many expect a limited or interim trade deal to avoid major disruptions. The recent strength in Indian equities reflects confidence in strong domestic growth and macro stability, which
