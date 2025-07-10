Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: These 23 stocks to go ex-date on July 11; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: These 23 stocks to go ex-date on July 11; do you own any?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on July 11, along with their key details

dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Divdiend stocks today, Thursday, july 10, 2025: Shares of Shriram Finance, IDFC First Bank, Apollo Tyres, Zydus Wellness, Geojit Financial Services, and 18 other companies are set to remain in focus today following their recent dividend announcements. Dividends, typically considered a source of passive income for investors, represent a portion of a company's profits distributed on a quarterly or annual basis.  
Other notable names announcing dividends include UPL, Atul, Zensar Technologies, Toss The Coin, Sobha, Mahindra Logistics, Indus Finance, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, D-Link (India), and Balkrishna Industries.
 
According to data from BSE, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend on Friday, July 11, 2025. The ex-dividend date is the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to the declared dividend. Therefore, investors must hold the stock before this date to qualify for the payout. The list of eligible shareholders is finalised based on the companies' records as of the record date.
 
 
Among the listed companies, Atul has announced the highest dividend—a final payout of ₹25 per share for the financial year 2024–25, with July 11 as the record date. Nilkamal follows with a final dividend of ₹20 per share, also with the same record date.
 
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has announced a final dividend of ₹18 per share for FY25. D-Link (India) has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹15 per share for FY25 to its shareholders. Both companies have fixed July 11 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the announced payouts.
  Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on July 11, along with their key details: 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Apollo Tyres July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 July 11, 2025
Artemis Medicare Services July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.45 July 11, 2025
Atul July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹25 July 11, 2025
Balkrishna Industries July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4 July 12, 2025
Can Fin Homes July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 July 11, 2025
D-Link (India) July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹15 July 11, 2025
Geojit Financial Services July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 July 11, 2025
IDFC First Bank July 11, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.25 July 11, 2025
Indus Finance July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 July 11, 2025
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹18 July 11, 2025
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 July 11, 2025
Mahindra Logistics July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 July 11, 2025
Nilkamal July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹20 July 11, 2025
PTL Enterprises July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.75 July 11, 2025
Roto Pumps July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.80 July 11, 2025
Shriram Finance July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 July 11, 2025
Sarthak Metals July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 July 11, 2025
Sobha July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 July 11, 2025
Toss The Coin July 11, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 July 11, 2025
UPL July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 July 11, 2025
Xchanging Solutions July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 July 11, 2025
Zensar Technologies July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹11 July 11, 2025
Zydus Wellness July 11, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 July 11, 2025
  (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html) 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

