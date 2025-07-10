Dividend stocks: These 23 stocks to go ex-date on July 11; do you own any?

Divdiend stocks today, Thursday, july 10, 2025: Shares of Shriram Finance, IDFC First Bank, Apollo Tyres, Zydus Wellness, Geojit Financial Services, and 18 other companies are set to remain in focus today following their recent dividend announcements. Dividends, typically considered a source of passive income for investors, represent a portion of a company's profits distributed on a quarterly or annual basis.
Other notable names announcing dividends include UPL, Atul, Zensar Technologies, Toss The Coin, Sobha, Mahindra Logistics, Indus Finance, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, D-Link (India), and Balkrishna Industries.
According to data from BSE, shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend on Friday, July 11, 2025. The ex-dividend date is the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to the declared dividend. Therefore, investors must hold the stock before this date to qualify for the payout. The list of eligible shareholders is finalised based on the companies' records as of the record date.
Among the listed companies, Atul has announced the highest dividend—a final payout of ₹25 per share for the financial year 2024–25, with July 11 as the record date. Nilkamal follows with a final dividend of ₹20 per share, also with the same record date.
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has announced a final dividend of ₹18 per share for FY25. D-Link (India) has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹15 per share for FY25 to its shareholders. Both companies have fixed July 11 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the announced payouts.Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on July 11, along with their key details: