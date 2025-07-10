Titan, Trent, TaMo: What's impacting sentiment; how to trade Tata grp stks?

Shares of select Tata group companies have been plagued with negative news flow since the start of the month July 2025. Titan and Trent, in particular, have borne the brunt of the selling pressure after the two firms reported a shortfall in Q1 business updates. Titan's jewellery business growth failed to meet market expectations, while Trent at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) warned of growth slowing down going ahead. Further, Tata Motors registered a 9 per cent dip in global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), in the first quarter ended June 2025. On similar lines, Tata Steel