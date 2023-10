Choosing between rewarding shareholders through dividends or share buybacks remains a major dilemma for India Inc. Despite the potential for higher tax payouts, dividends have continued to be the preferred method for returning excess cash to shareholders.

In 2022–23 (FY23), the share of buybacks in India Inc’s overall reward pool (total dividends paid and total amount spent on buybacks) fell to 4.85 per cent, the lowest since 2015-16 (FY16).