Dixon, Metropolis, 2 other stocks flag Buy signal, can rally up to 34%

Dixon Technologies, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Metropolis Healthcare and RHI Magnesita NV have technically flagged a 'Bullish' signal, by way of the formation of 'Golden Crossover' on the daily charts.Technically, the term 'Golden Crossover' means that the stock's 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) has now crossed over the 200-DMA from below. In general, this is considered a bullish (positive) development, as the shorter-term moving average, which moves higher tends to provide support at higher levels. Stocks with 'Golden Cross' formation tend to gain in the short-to-medium term.Here's a detailed analysis of