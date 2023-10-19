close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

Dollar steady ahead of Fed Chair remarks, underpinned by higher US yields

"Other majors have been more stable, even as yields continue to move higher. Maybe there is some caution ahead of Powell later in the day"

Dollar bonds

"The implication is the risk of FX intervention by the BoJ remains high in our view," said Kong

Reuters TOKYO
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 5:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The dollar held firm against major currencies on Thursday and gained against more volatile ones, underpinned by the U.S. 10-year yield nearing the 5% level and before remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a discussion on the economy.
The dollar index, which tracks the unit against six main peers, was at 106.5 steady on the day, having risen 0.33% on Wednesday.
Its moves were more dramatic against currencies that are particularly exposed to swings in global growth expectations, with the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollars each down as much as 0.6%. The New Zealand currency hit its lowest level in a year of $0.5815.
The British pound, also traditionally more vulnerable to global swings, was down 0.2% at $1.2118 while the euro was 0.1% firmer at $1.05515. Neither currency was far from multi-month lows hit in early October.
"Over the last day or so, the spike higher in yields has hurt risk sentiment in markets, we saw a sell off overnight in global equity markets and that risk-off trading is driving FX markets particularly in the high-beta commodity currencies," Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG, said.
"Other majors have been more stable, even as yields continue to move higher. Maybe there is some caution ahead of Powell later in the day."
Both long and short-dated U.S. yields hit 16-year highs on Thursday, with selling pushing the 10-year yield to almost 5%, a psychologically significant level. European and Japanese bonds were also under pressure. [US/] [GB/] [JP/] [GVD/EUR]
Powell will participate in a discussion on the economic outlook at the Economic Club of New York at 1600 GMT, a few days before the traditional quiet period ahead of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Prior to his remarks, policymakers appear to be agreement to hold interest rates unchanged at their next meeting, but uncertainty about what happens afterwards is high.

Also Read

Analysts see bond yields hitting 7.5% in near-term; how should you invest?

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

Shares trade in green as Fed weighs inflation risks, yields steady

Dollar firm ahead of Powell testimony, sterling falls after inflation data

Dollar loiters at two-month peak ahead of fed chair Jerome Powell's speech

This PSU stock is down 10% for 2nd day after 51% rally in preceding 4 days

MMTC at lower circuit, sinks 19% in 2 days on reports govt may wind it down

Wipro Q2: Analysts cut EPS est, price targets to factor more revenue slide

Nestle India hits new high; up 2% on 1:10 stock split, healthy Q3 results

Stock of this PSU civil construction company zoomed over 60% in 3 months

Other policymakers also face dilemmas. Japan is struggling with a weak yen, and Japan's top currency diplomat said on Thursday that, although not acting in response to excessive currency moves could hurt the vulnerable, it would be better if they did not have to intervene.
The dollar was last at 149.82 yen, closing in on the psychologically significant 150 yen level that earlier this month triggered a sharp sudden strengthening for the yen, although analysts say the indications suggest Japan did not intervene.
Dollar/yen could be pushed higher depending on whether U.S. yields continue to rise at a faster pace than their Japanese peer yields, Carol Kong, currency strategist and economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.
"The implication is the risk of FX intervention by the BoJ remains high in our view," said Kong.
The yen, a traditional safe haven, has not benefited much from risk aversion due to the war in the Middle East, unlike the Swiss franc, which has strengthened sharply.
The euro was last steady against the franc at 0.9471 though hit a one-year low of 0.9449 francs the day before.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dollar dominance Dollar rise Fed meet US yield curve

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon