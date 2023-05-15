close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

During the recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress compared the Bajrang Dal with 'anti-national organisations like SIMI and Al-Qaeda'

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Sangrur district court on Monday summoned Congress party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs 100 crore defamation case related to the party equating Bajrang Dal and the banned group Popular Front of India (PFI) in the party's election manifesto.
Kharge was summoned after a complaint from Hitesh Bhardwaj.

During the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress compared the Bajrang Dal with "anti-national organisations like SIMI and Al-Qaeda".
It named Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, in the manifesto and said that it would ban the organisations that promote "enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities".

"The Congress Party is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," the manifesto, called "Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota" (peaceful garden of all communities), read.
However, after backlash from Bharatiya JanaytBJP leaders, it was forced to clarify its promise. It said that it had "no proposal to ban the Bajrang Dal" as such a step would fall under the ambit of Centre.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka elections: What is Bajrang Dal, the outfit Congress plans to ban?

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE: Exit polls predict close BJP vs Cong fight

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka Assembly polls?

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Still have 6 months time: Pilot urges Rajasthan govt to act on corruption

Shiv Sena (UBT) asks Speaker to decide quickly on 16 MLAs' disqualification

Congress should safeguard Karnataka MLAs from being poached by BJP: CPI(M)

Cannot play communal card everytime: Sibal takes dig at BJP on Karnataka

Congress victory in Karnataka is best birthday gift for me: Shivakumar


On Saturday, Congress registered a thumping victory in Karnataka winning 135 out of 224 assembly seats.
Topics : mallikarjun kharge Indian National Congress Bajrang Dal PFI BS Web Reports

First Published: May 15 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

Mallikarjun Kharge
2 min read

Still have 6 months time: Pilot urges Rajasthan govt to act on corruption

Sachin Pilot
2 min read

Shiv Sena (UBT) asks Speaker to decide quickly on 16 MLAs' disqualification

Uddhav Thackeray
2 min read

Congress should safeguard Karnataka MLAs from being poached by BJP: CPI(M)

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar with party leaders Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and others celebrates his birthday
3 min read

Cannot play communal card everytime: Sibal takes dig at BJP on Karnataka

Kapil Sibal
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

PM to start foreign tour with G7 meet in Japan, end with US visit in June

Narendra Modi
5 min read
Premium

An outsider inside: Is this beginning of the end or a new start for 'PTR'?

palanivel thiaga rajan
5 min read
Premium

Karnataka: Nearly 50% votes from women but only 5% in legislature

Photo: PTI
1 min read

BJP marks Modi govt's ninth anniversary; will it remember NDA's 25th?

BJP
4 min read

Karnataka election results likely to keep Indian markets swinging

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon