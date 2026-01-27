Earnings headwinds persist for JSW Energy after weak Q3 performance

The thermal portfolio has rising contracted offtake, with long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) accounting for 82 per cent of total power sales and volumes up 63 per cent Y-o-Y. But while renewable generation nearly doubled Y-o-Y, it dropped sequentially due to wind and hydro weakness. Merchant exposure will drop below 5 per cent from April 2026 due to the contracting of new PPAs, including a 400 megawatt (MW) tie-up in Utkal.

Revenue grew 67 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,080 crore but dropped 21 per cent Q-o-Q. The reported loss was Rs 260 crore, excluding deferred tax asset recognition and exceptional expenses due to labour code changes. JSW Energy recognised a total deferred tax asset of Rs 750 crore during Q3 FY26, with Rs 560 crore in Utkal and Rs 190 crore in KSK Mahanadi Power Company, accounting for the estimation of recoverability of carry-forward losses and unabsorbed depreciation. Adjusted net profit rose 189 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 490 crore, down 31 per cent Q-o-Q on high depreciation and higher finance charges due to capex and acquisitions. JSW’s finance costs hit Rs 1,480 crore, up 163 per cent Y-o-Y and up 5 per cent Q-o-Q, due to acquisitions and capex.

In Q3 FY26, JSW commissioned a green hydrogen plant at Vijayanagar with a capacity of 3,800 tonnes per annum (TPA) of hydrogen and 30,000 TPA of oxygen. The Kutehr hydro project has also stabilised. The company has acquired a GE Boiler plant in Durgapur and Toshiba JSW turbines, with the deals closing in Q4 FY26 and Q1 FY27.

The company received shareholder approval for a Rs 3,000 crore equity issue to the promoter group, which will help fund future capex and reduce leverage. Of this, Rs 500 crore will be via equity and Rs 2,500 crore via warrants, to be converted within 18 months.

Net debt stood at Rs 63,700 crore versus Rs 61,900 crore at the end of Q2 FY26. Receivables at the end of Q3 were Rs 3,000 crore, about 73 debtor days, which is an improvement Y-o-Y from 96 days in Q3 FY25. There is ample liquidity with cash balances of over Rs 7,100 crore.

Thermal generation was 7.9 BU, up 55 per cent Y-o-Y at a 69 per cent plant load factor (PLF), contributing 68 per cent to operating profit. Renewable energy (RE) generation was 3.2 BU, with wind PLF at 16 per cent and hydro at 27 per cent. KSK Mahanadi contributed Rs 730 crore in operating profit at a 66 per cent PLF.

Merchant exposure was at 8 per cent in Q3 FY26 and will drop below 5 per cent by April 2026 with PPAs such as Utkal’s 400 MW 25-year tie-up at Rs 5.78 a unit and a 115 MW short-term commitment to Assam. Salboni has a new 1.6 GW PPA, taking the total contracted capacity to 3.2 GW at Rs 3.65–4.06 a unit with fixed fuel pass-through. KSK has a tariff reduction of Rs 1.25 a unit on 1 GW from FY27, which it hopes to offset through higher efficiencies.

JSW targets tripling capacity to 30 GW by FY30 from 13.3 GW, which could lead to operating profit growth of 32 per cent between FY25 and FY30, with 40 GWh of storage. The portfolio by then would be 73 per cent RE. The company has locked in a pipeline of 32.1 GW, with 13.3 GW operational and 14 GW under construction and under committed PPAs. Annual additions of 3–4 GW of RE commissioning through FY31 are de-risked by state transmission utilities connectivity of around 70 per cent.