Earnings upgrade ahead for Shriram Finance as MUFG deal boosts capital base

MUFG Bank's Rs 39,620 crore preferential investment could lift Shriram Finance's capital ratios, support faster AUM growth and a rating upgrade, though RoE may dilute near term

MUFG Bank is Japan’s premier bank, with a global network spanning around 50 countries. MUFG Bank’s parent is Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., with a legacy of over 130 years in India. MUFG will hold 20 per cent of SFL and net worth will be boosted by 66 per cent on completion of the deal.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese lender MUFG Bank will invest Rs 39,620 crore in Shriram Finance (SFL) through a preferential allotment of equity shares at Rs 841 per share, at a post-money valuation of 1.8 times price-to-book value. The deal will strengthen Shriram Finance’s capital base, improve its balance sheet resilience and provide long-term growth capital. This is about 66 per cent of September 2025 net worth and the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) deal in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. On conclusion of the deal, the promoter stake will fall to 20.3 per cent from 25.4 per cent in September
