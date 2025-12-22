Earnings upgrade ahead for Shriram Finance as MUFG deal boosts capital base

Japanese lender MUFG Bank will invest Rs 39,620 crore in Shriram Finance (SFL) through a preferential allotment of equity shares at Rs 841 per share, at a post-money valuation of 1.8 times price-to-book value. The deal will strengthen Shriram Finance’s capital base, improve its balance sheet resilience and provide long-term growth capital. This is about 66 per cent of September 2025 net worth and the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) deal in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. On conclusion of the deal, the promoter stake will fall to 20.3 per cent from 25.4 per cent in September