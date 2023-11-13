Elections to disrupt India stocks calm in 2024, says Morgan Stanley

The tranquility in India’s $3.7 trillion stock market is set to be broken as the world’s most populous nation heads to polls in about six months, according to Morgan Stanley.



While the Wall Street bank expects stocks to rise leading to the vote in keeping with recent history, any outcome outside of investors’ expectations could spark a slump of as much as 30% in India’s equity benchmarks.

A “credible seat-sharing arrangement” within the opposition alliance led by Indian National Congress, called I.N.D.I.A, will “polarizes the general elections and reduce the predictability of the outcome in May,” strategist including Ridham Desai wrote in a note Monday.









“A potential change in government could lead to changes in the direction of policy reform and execution leading to poor investment sentiment,” Morgan Stanley said.

Still, the brokerage sees India’s S&P BSE Sensex rising 14% next year in its base case, which assumes majority government formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Indian stocks have risen about 7% this year, outpacing their peers in Asia and emerging markets, as growth in earnings and the economy lured local and global investors. India VIX, a gauge of expected stock-price swings, has slumped 25% so far this year to near its historical low.

Also Read New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China Indian markets can withstand a somewhat expensive multiple: Jonathan Garner Morgan Stanley weighs 7% cut in Asia-Pacific investment banking workforce Narayana to buy stake of Morgan Stanley, BanyanTree in Nspira at Rs 1.4k cr India's outward FDI falls 12.14% to $1.88 bn in October: RBI data This PSU co joins Rs 1-trillion m-cap club; zooms 127% in so far in 2023 Torrent Power jumps 6% to fresh high; soars 92% from January's 52-week low Goldman upgrades Indian equities citing strategic appeal, downgrades China Eicher Motors rises 3% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

By Chiranjivi Chakraborty