Sensex (-0.45%)
64966.92 -292.53
Nifty (-0.37%)
19454.05 -71.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6294.80 + 9.85
Nifty Midcap (0.14%)
41040.15 + 57.30
Nifty Bank (-0.15%)
43929.25 -67.40
Heatmap

Torrent Power jumps 6% to fresh high; soars 92% from January's 52-week low

The net profit growth came on the back of increased contribution from merchant power sales in gas-based power plants, from licensed distribution businesses, higher contribution from renewable business

Torrent Power

Torrent Power

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The share price of Torrent Power jumped 5.8 per cent on the BSE to a new lifetime high of Rs 829 on Monday. The gains came following the company's strong earnings performance on Thursday after market hours.  

With today's gains, the stock has surged a whopping 92 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 431 touched on January 30, 2023. The company's consolidated net profit rose 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 531 crore in the Septemeber quarter.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Revenue from operations were up 4 per cent to Rs 6,961 crore. 

The EBITDA for Q2FY24 grew 6 per cent to Rs 1,330 crore from Rs 1,258 crore in the year-ago period. 

The net profit growth came on the back of increased contribution from merchant power sales in gas-based power plants, from licensed distribution businesses, higher contribution from renewable businesses due to capacity addition and higher wind PLF and decrease in tax expenses, the company said.

Meanwhile, it also noted an increase in finance cost and depreciation expenses along with lower net gain from trading of LNG partly compensated by increased contribution from merchant power sales in gas plants. 

Torrent Power, an integrated power utility of the Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with presence across the power value chain of generation, transmission and distribution.

The company has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 4,287 MW comprising of 2,730 MW of gas-based capacity, 1,195 MW of renewable capacity and 362 MW of coalbased capacity.

Further, Renewable projects of 953 MW are under development. Total generation capacity, including projects under advanced stages of development, is 5,240 MW.

In distribution, Torrent Power distributes nearly 28 billion units to over 4.03 million customers in the cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Dahej SEZ and Dholera SIR in Gujarat, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Bhiwandi, Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa in Maharashtra and Agra in UP. 

Also Read

Nifty holding above key DMAs, to make new high on breakout from this hurdle

Strong profit growth keeps brokerages positive on Torrent Pharma

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

GNFC, Canara Bank strong on charts; top technical picks by HDFC Securities

Goldman upgrades Indian equities citing strategic appeal, downgrades China

Eicher Motors rises 3% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Dilip Buildcon soars 7%, hits 52-week high on heavy volumes

Protean eGov Technologies makes quiet debut, lists at par with issue price

Coal India hits over 7-year high post Q2 results; zooms 47% since September

Topics : Stock Market Torrent Power Buzzing stocks stock market trading

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon