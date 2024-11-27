Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for the shares of Enviro Infra Engineers is scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO closed on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, receiving strong participation from investors.
 
The public issue of Enviro Infra Engineers, offered at a price band of Rs 140-Rs 148 with a lot size of 101 shares, received bids for 2,76,83,39,401 shares against the 3,07,93,600 shares on offer, leading to an'oversubscription of 89.90 times by the close of the subscription period, according to BSE data.
 
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO final subscription status
 
The highest demand for the public offering came from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 157.05 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid for 153.80 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 24.48 times. Meanwhile, the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 37.77 times.
 
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status
The shares of Enviro Infra Engineers are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:
 
Check Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty marginally up, Asian shares mixed; NTPC Green listing today

SEBI

Sebi relaxes prior order of ban on Axis Capital managing debt securities

trading, market, stocks

Stocks to Watch, Nov 27: Wipro, NTPC Green, JSW Steel, SAIL, Angel One

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Markets Today: NTPC Green IPO listing, FOMC Minutes, US Q3 GDP est, FIIs

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Ravi Nathani suggests profit booking in Nifty IT, wait and watch for Auto

 
Check Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html
 
Check Enviro Infra Engineers IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The grey market premium (GMP) of Enviro Infra Engineers shares remains strong on Wednesday. The unlisted shares were trading at a premium of approximately Rs 47 over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 148, reflecting a GMP of 31.76 per cent, according to sources tracking grey market activities.
 
Enviro Infra Engineers expected listing price
Shares of Enviro Infra Engineers are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, November 29, 2024. If current grey market trends sustain, the shares may list at around Rs 195, representing a premium of Rs 47 or 31.76 per cent over the upper band of the issue price.
 
About Enviro Infra Engineers
Enviro Infra Engineers specialises in designing, constructing, operating, and maintaining Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government authorities and bodies. Its WWTPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Sewerage Schemes (SS), and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs). 

Also Read

IPO

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO opens on Nov 29: Check GMP, dates & other details

NTPC Green Energy IPO

NTPC Green Energy IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what investors can expect

IPO

Upcoming IPO: Sebi clears Unimech Aerospace issue; Key notes from DRHP

IPO

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO closes today: Subscription zooms 12x, GMP up 32%

NTPC IPO allotment status

NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Topics : IPO allotment IPO listing time share market IPO GMP IPO REVIEW IPO activity initial public offerings IPOs IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon