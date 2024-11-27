Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 pts in pre-open deals, Nifty near 24,200; Infy gains 1%
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets were seen trading on a mixed note in Wednesday's trade even as US shares ended at record highs. Trump's tariff threat to China weighed on the market sentiment.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, November 27, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 are likely to start Wednesday's trading session on a quiet note amid subdued cues from Asian markets. The GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,250 levels, hinting at a marginally positive quiet start to the day's trading action. On Wednesday, the focus will be on NTPC Green Energy listing. Market analysts remain optimistic on the long-term outlook but expect a muted listing gain for the stock. The issue was susbcribed 2.4 times during the IPO period. That apart, shares of IT companies and Adani group are likely to remain in focus. The Nifty IT index hit a new all-time high in trades on Tuesday, even as the broader market consolidated; whereas, global rating agencies - Fitch and Moody's downgraded the outlook for several Adani group companies from 'Stable' to 'Negative', citing escalating legal and governance risks. Among other individual shares Siemens is expected to react to its earnings, while Angel One could see some aciton on getting Sebi nod to venture into mutual fund business. Meanwhile, according to HSBC's Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2024, a significant 82 per cent of Indian entrepreneurs, with atleast $2 million worth investible assets, are using their wealth predominantly for investment in stocks, bonds and real estate. READ MORE Primary Market Update Abha Power and Steel IPO (SME) and Apex Ecotech IPO (SME) will open for subscription on Wednesday. Bidding for Rajesh Power Services IPO (SME) will be close today, while Rajputana Biodiesel IPO (SME) moves into its second day. Further, the allotment for the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO, Lamosaic India IPO and C2C Advanced Systems IPO (SME) are scheduled today. Global cues Asian markets were seen displaying a mixed trend on Wednesday even as US shares closed at record high levels. Trump's threat of higher tariffs on China and neighbouring US countries seem to weigh on the sentiment. Nikkei, Shanghai Composite and Kospi were down up to 0.7 per cent each; while Hang Seng, Taiwan and Straits Times held marginal gains. Overnight in the US, Dow Jones rallied over 650 points from the day's low to end at a record high, up 124 points ahead of the US FOMC minutes and Q3 GDP data. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ also gained 0.5 per cent each. Curde Oil prices to eased a wee bit following reports of Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire. Crude Oil futures dropped below $68 per barrel, while Brent Crude dipped to $72 per barrel. Gold consolidated around $2,650 levels. Back home on Tuesday, the Sensex and the Nifty ended with marginal losses as the bulls took a breather. Shares of Adani Group took a beating; while IT and FMCG logged gains. Foreign investors net bought shares worth Rs 1,157.70 crore on November 26, while domestic institutional investors net sold stocks to the tune of Rs 1,910.86 crore.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets mixed, Nifty SmallCap drops 0.09 per cent while Nifty MidCap gains 0.27 per cent.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: M&M, HCLTech among top gainers on BSE.
9:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty open at 24,204.80
9:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 80,121.03
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains marginally, up above 24,200 in pre-open
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 123 points in pre-open
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jaguar Land Rover now faces competition from its Chinese partner in UK
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After an attempted brand makeover came in for criticism, Jaguar Land Rover now faces a new threat: its Chinese partner wants to eat its lunch in the UK. Chery Automobile Co. is preparing to bring its upmarket Jaecoo brand to JLR’s home market, where the Chinese carmaker hopes to take on the Range Rover line with cheaper sport utility vehicles. READ MORE
8:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gautam Adani, nephew not charged under US FCPA, says Adani Green Energy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani have not been charged with any violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment filed by US authorities in a court in a bribery case, the Adani Group said on Wednesday. READ MORE
8:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President-elect Trump has already started declaring what he intends to do immediately upon his taking office on January 20. 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports and an additional 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports have already been announced. How these countries react to these tariffs remains to be seen. Trump has declared only 10 per cent additional tariffs on Chinese imports indicating that he will be careful not to trigger imported inflation in the US. Market participants will be closely watching this trade space which has become unpredictable. India is unlikely to be impacted in the initial phase of Trump’s tariff plan but may come under Trump’s radar soon since India has a trade surplus with the US.
Market is likely to consolidate around the current levels since there are no immediate triggers for a breakout or a break down. A major market concern from relentless FII selling is receding since they have turned buyers, though marginally.
Views by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Alternative investment funds gain currency as fundraise tops Rs 5 trillion
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Alternative investment funds (AIFs) have crossed Rs 5 trillion in terms of funds raised, while the investment commitments have surpassed Rs 12 trillion for the first time as of September, according to data released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). On a year-on-year basis, the funds raised and commitments in AIFs have surged by around 30 per cent each, with wealthy individuals embracing the investment vehicle in search of better returns. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Angel One gets nod for MF biz; Axis AMC settles matter with regulator
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Angel One Asset Management Company (AMC) has received the approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to start its mutual fund business, the company announced on Tuesday. The fund house will only offer passive products. “Angel One AMC plans to leverage the existing digital infrastructure and wide distribution network of its parent and other partners to ensure seamless access to these investment products,” the company said. Its entry takes the count of mutual fund players to 46. Angel One's share ended with nearly 5 per cent gains on Tuesday. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt plans insurance law changes for unified licence, hiking FDI limit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian government plans to amend insurance laws in the ongoing session of Parliament to facilitate a unified licence for insurers and raise the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit to 100 per cent from 74 per cent, two government sources said on Tuesday. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trade gap, FPI outflows push banking liquidity into deficit after 2 months
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The banking system liquidity fell into deficit mode on Tuesday after two months due to a negative balance of payments (BoP) in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25), a widening trade deficit, and increased foreign portfolio investors’ (FPIs) outflows since October. The liquidity in the banking system stood at a deficit of Rs 6,956 crore on Monday, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). READ MORE
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian banks write off Rs 1.7 trillion in loans in FY24, shows govt data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian banks have written off loans worth Rs 1.7 trillion in financial year 2023-24 (FY24), compared to Rs 2.08 trillion in FY23, according to data shared by Pankaj Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Finance, in response to a question in the Lok Sabha. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee's weakness: Achieve dollar goals with US funds and gold in portfolio
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee hit a new low of Rs 84.5 against the US dollar recently. While the Indian currency is down only 1.3 per cent year-to-date, over the medium and long term, the fall has been sharper: 3.3 per cent compounded annually over five years and 3.1 per cent over 10 years. READ MORE
First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 8:01 AM IST