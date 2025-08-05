Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Eris Lifesciences to target insulin, semaglutide mkt opportunities in FY26

Eris Lifesciences to target insulin, semaglutide mkt opportunities in FY26

Eris Lifesciences to leverage Novo Nordisk's exit and semaglutide patent expiry, with cartridge capacity and diabetes-focused products planned for commercialisation in FY26

pharma

According to Eris’ investor presentation for the June quarter of 2025–26 (Q1FY26), the company is on track to be among the first launches in India in March 2026

New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahmedabad-based Eris Lifesciences is looking to tap opportunities in the nearly Rs 5,000-crore Indian insulin market after Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk announced the withdrawal of its insulin products from the market in April this year.
 
“We expect that Novo’s cartridge inventory in the market will run out by October 2025. So this market opportunity is something that one can start monetising from the November–December time frame,” the company’s executive director and chief executive officer (CEO), Krishnakumar Vaidyanathan, told Business Standard.
 
He added that the timing fits Eris’ plans, as the cartridge filling capability of its Bhopal unit will start becoming operational from January. Vial manufacturing has already been commissioned at the unit, with the company creating a strategic stock of insulins.
 
 
This comes at a time when Eris is already the largest domestic player in insulins. The company had acquired the India formulations business of Biocon Biologics last year — including established insulin brands Basalog and Insugen.
 
“Before the Biocon deal, we had a couple of homegrown insulin brands in the market, which did a combined Rs 60 crore in revenue last year. Basalog and Insugen had combined revenues of Rs 200 crore at the time of acquisition,” he said.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC strikes down Centre's EIA waiver for educational constructions

IndiGo, Bird Strike

IndiGo commences construction work for new MRO facility in Bengaluru

import, export, trade, US trade, tariff

US trade deficit narrows to $60.2 bn in June as imports decline sharply

initial public offerings, IPO

Industrial and consumer discretionary sectors lead 2025 IPO chargepremium

Anil Ambani

ED likely to summon Anil Ambani again in 10 days in ₹17K cr loan fraud casepremium

 
He added that, with this, the company’s insulin franchise has become significantly larger, with a 10 per cent market share. Eris is also among the prominent drugmakers looking to roll out generic versions of the blockbuster molecule semaglutide once its patent expires around March next year.
 
Semaglutide is a GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in medications for obesity management and Type-II diabetes.
 
According to Eris’ investor presentation for the June quarter of 2025–26 (Q1FY26), the company is on track to be among the first launches in India in March 2026.
 
The company has initiated validation of synthetic semaglutide cartridges at its European Union (EU)-approved AMD injectables site. “We are also planning the validation of the recombinant semaglutide in our Bhopal plant later this year,” he added.
 
As far as the go-to-market strategy is concerned, the company said it is already in a strong position because of its dominant presence in insulins and prior presence in the GLP market with the launch of liraglutide in September last year.
 
For Q1FY26, Eris Lifesciences recorded a 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 125 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 773 crore during the June quarter against Rs 720 crore in the year-ago period.

More From This Section

Sunil Pareek, Executive Director, Assetz

Assetz acquires 11.5 acres in Bengaluru for ₹1,400 crore housing project

housing project, Real Estate, BSE Sensex, Mumbai

Ashiana Housing to invest ₹425 crore in FY26 for senior living projects

KV Kamath, BFSI

Jio Financial to become top financial firm by embracing tech: Kamath

SAP Labs

SAP Labs opens second campus in Bengaluru with €194 mn investment

Castrol India

Castrol India Q2 results: Net profit rises 5% to ₹244 cr on higher demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon