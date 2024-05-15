'Everything has come together at the right time': BSE MD & CEO Ramamurthy

On May 15, 2023, the BSE relaunched its index derivatives under its newly-appointed MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy. In a year, the exchange’s market share has gone up from zero to nearly 20 per cent. Exactly 12 months after its relaunch, Ramamurthy tells Samie Modak in an interview in Mumbai how Asia’s oldest stock exchange has gained ground. Edited excerpts:

The relaunch of the BSE derivatives has been a resounding success. What are the reasons?

Nobody expected the elephant to dance. People had doubts, but I didn’t any have doubts. I also didn’t expect it (turnaround) to be so fast. When