Home / Markets / News / Ex-date alert! These 17 stocks go ex-dividend on Aug 7; are you eligible?

Ex-date alert! These 17 stocks go ex-dividend on Aug 7; are you eligible?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on August 7, along with their key details

dividend yield

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today, August 6, 2025: Shares of PI Industries, Mysore Petro Chemicals, Bayer CropScience, Disa India, Esab India, and 12 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following their announcements of dividend rewards for their respective shareholders.
 
According to BSE data, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, August 7, 2025. Notably, the ex-date refers to the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalizes the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 
 
 
Among the companies listed, Disa India has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹100 per share for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). The record date has been set as August 7, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
 
This is followed by Esab India, which has declared a final dividend of ₹42 per share for FY25. The company has also set the record date as August 7, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility.
 
Among others, Bayer CropScience and Lumax Industries have announced dividends of ₹35 per share each, with the record date fixed as August 7.
 

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on August 7, along with their key details:

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Avanti Feeds Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹9 Aug 7, 2025
Bayer CropScience Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹35 Aug 7, 2025
CCL Products (India) Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 Aug 7, 2025
Chembond Chemicals Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.2500 Aug 7, 2025
Dhunseri Investments Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Aug 7, 2025
Disa India Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹100 Aug 7, 2025
Esab India Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹42 Aug 7, 2025
Karur Vysya Bank Aug 7, 2025 Dividend - ₹2.60 Aug 7, 2025
La Opala RG Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7.50 Aug 7, 2025
Linde India Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹12 Aug 7, 2025
Lumax Industries Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹35 Aug 7, 2025
Lumax Auto Technologies Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5.50 Aug 7, 2025
Mysore Petro Chemicals Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Aug 7, 2025
Nava Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 Aug 7, 2025
PI Industries Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 Aug 7, 2025
Sharda Cropchem Aug 7, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 Aug 7, 2025
Symphony Aug 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Aug 7, 2025
  (Source: BSE) 

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

