Ex-date alert! These 17 stocks go ex-dividend on Aug 7; are you eligible?

Dividend stocks today, August 6, 2025: Shares of PI Industries, Mysore Petro Chemicals, Bayer CropScience, Disa India, Esab India, and 12 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following their announcements of dividend rewards for their respective shareholders.
According to BSE data, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, August 7, 2025. Notably, the ex-date refers to the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalizes the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
Among the companies listed, Disa India has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹100 per share for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). The record date has been set as August 7, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
This is followed by Esab India, which has declared a final dividend of ₹42 per share for FY25. The company has also set the record date as August 7, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility.
Among others, Bayer CropScience and Lumax Industries have announced dividends of ₹35 per share each, with the record date fixed as August 7.