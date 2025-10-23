Hindustan Zinc's margins to see support from firm prices, lower costs

Hindustan Zinc (HZ)’s revenue at ₹8,550 crore was up 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) with better commodity prices, offset by lower volumes. The operating profit was in line with consensus at ₹4,450 crore, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y (and 15 per cent higher Q-o-Q). The operating profit margin stood at 52 per cent in Q2FY26, compared to 49.7 per cent in Q1FY26 and 50 per cent in Q2FY25.

Apart from better prices, HZ lowered cost of production (CoP). Zinc CoP stood at $994 per tonne, which declined 7 per cent Y-o-Y and 2