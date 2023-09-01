Foreign investors snap up India stocks while fleeing most EMs in August

By Ashutosh Joshi

Indian equities stood out in August as foreign investors sold stocks in almost every other Asian emerging market, thanks to the nation’s strong corporate earnings performance and its growing appeal as an alternative to China.

Global funds purchased $1.6 billion of Indian shares on a net basis last month through Aug. 30, according to the latest exchange data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s even as they withdrew a combined more than $6 billion from Taiwan, South Korea and Indonesia. With a small $35 million inflow through Aug. 24, Malaysia was the only other exception.

August also marked a sixth straight month of inflows into Indian stocks. With this year’s inflows, foreigners are now just $137 million shy of reversing their record $17 billion exodus from the nation’s equities in 2022.

While this year’s 6.3% gain in India’s benchmark trails its peers in Taiwan and South Korea, the South Asian nation’s stocks remain among the most consistent performers in the region. The NSE Nifty 50 Index is heading for an eighth annual advance. Stocks of small- and mid-sized firms, which are seen as better placed to benefit from the country’s efforts to capture a bigger share of global supply chains, have outperformed in 2023.

Also Read Emerging Asia Cup: India A bank on all-round strength against Bangladesh A Indian real estate saw foreign inflows of $26.6 billion between 2017-22 Emerging Asian bond investors turn cautious as rate cut wagers disappears Sebi planning to align foreign VC investment rules with those of FPIs Xi Jinping vows to protect foreign investors ramps up charm offensive Metal stocks shine; Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper, SAIL surge up to 5% ITD Cementation hits record high on bagging Rs 3,290 crore marine contract Genus Power freezes 5% upper circuit on order wins worth Rs 2,247 crore Stocks to Watch today, Sept 1: RIL, Vedanta, LIC, Five Star Business, Autos Market LIVE: Smallcaps outperform; Nifty Metal index hits 52-week high

“India remains in a sweet spot,” said Amnish Aggarwal, a head of research at Mumbai-based brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Stock markets in India stand out as they offer diversified opportunities along with a fast-growing economy, and this is in contrast to the slowing growth in Europe and the US and many parts of Asia, he added.