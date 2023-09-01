Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.40%)
65089.87 + 258.46
Nifty (0.46%)
19343.15 + 89.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.36%)
5696.10 + 76.70
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
39330.80 + 212.15
Nifty Bank (0.05%)
44012.35 + 23.20
Heatmap

Foreign investors snap up India stocks while fleeing most EMs in August

Global funds purchased $1.6 billion of Indian shares on a net basis last month through Aug 30, that's even as they withdrew a combined more than $6 billion from Taiwan, South Korea and Indonesia

NSE, Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Ashutosh Joshi


Indian equities stood out in August as foreign investors sold stocks in almost every other Asian emerging market, thanks to the nation’s strong corporate earnings performance and its growing appeal as an alternative to China.

Global funds purchased $1.6 billion of Indian shares on a net basis last month through Aug. 30, according to the latest exchange data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s even as they withdrew a combined more than $6 billion from Taiwan, South Korea and Indonesia. With a small $35 million inflow through Aug. 24, Malaysia was the only other exception.

August also marked a sixth straight month of inflows into Indian stocks. With this year’s inflows, foreigners are now just $137 million shy of reversing their record $17 billion exodus from the nation’s equities in 2022.


chart


While this year’s 6.3% gain in India’s benchmark trails its peers in Taiwan and South Korea, the South Asian nation’s stocks remain among the most consistent performers in the region. The NSE Nifty 50 Index is heading for an eighth annual advance. Stocks of small- and mid-sized firms, which are seen as better placed to benefit from the country’s efforts to capture a bigger share of global supply chains, have outperformed in 2023.

Also Read

Emerging Asia Cup: India A bank on all-round strength against Bangladesh A

Indian real estate saw foreign inflows of $26.6 billion between 2017-22

Emerging Asian bond investors turn cautious as rate cut wagers disappears

Sebi planning to align foreign VC investment rules with those of FPIs

Xi Jinping vows to protect foreign investors ramps up charm offensive

Metal stocks shine; Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper, SAIL surge up to 5%

ITD Cementation hits record high on bagging Rs 3,290 crore marine contract

Genus Power freezes 5% upper circuit on order wins worth Rs 2,247 crore

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 1: RIL, Vedanta, LIC, Five Star Business, Autos

Market LIVE: Smallcaps outperform; Nifty Metal index hits 52-week high


“India remains in a sweet spot,” said Amnish Aggarwal, a head of research at Mumbai-based brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Stock markets in India stand out as they offer diversified opportunities along with a fast-growing economy, and this is in contrast to the slowing growth in Europe and the US and many parts of Asia, he added.
Topics : Stock Market Investment Foreign investors emerging market

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesChampions League 2023-24 Full ScheduleICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceJungkookIndia Economic Growth Forecast

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMDVedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month highNomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon