Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.31%)
65032.60 + 201.19
Nifty (0.32%)
19315.80 + 62.00
Nifty Smallcap (1.24%)
5689.30 + 69.90
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
39196.60 + 77.95
Nifty Bank (-0.11%)
43939.35 -49.80
Heatmap

ITD Cementation hits record high on bagging Rs 3,290 crore marine contract

So far in the financial year 2023-24, the stock price of the company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 136 per cent

Infrastructure funds

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 10:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of ITD Cementation India soared 14 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 247.4 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company secured a marine contract worth approximately Rs 3,290 crore excluding GST.

The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 219.75, which it had touched on August 24. As of 9:54 am, the average trading volumes on the counter jumped over four-fold as around 8.2 million shares, which represented 4.4 per cent of ITD's total equity, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

So far in the financial year 2023-24, the stock price of the company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 136 per cent.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 1: RIL, Vedanta, LIC, Five Star Business, Autos

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Genus Power freezes 5% upper circuit on order wins worth Rs 2,247 crore

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 1: RIL, Vedanta, LIC, Five Star Business, Autos

Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, trades flat; Tata Steel, JSW Steel lead

Wall Street shows mixed response, dollar gains after inflation data

F&O Strategy: Bear spread on Bank Nifty, suggests HDFC Securities

ITD Cementation India is one of the leading Engineering and Construction Companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business that operates in India with an established presence and expertise in maritime structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial buildings and structures, foundation & specialist engineering.

On August 10, ITD Cementation India, in joint venture with Transrail Lighting, secured a contract in Bangladesh for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Jamuna river crossing portion of Bogura-Kaliakair 400 kV double circuit transmission line on turnkey basis (Package-01, Lot-03) from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) worth ~$205 million excluding taxes and duties.

In the June-ended quarter (Q1FY24), ITD Cementation posted highest ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,833 crore, up 67 per cent over the previous year quarter. Profit after tax (PAT), too, jumped 73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 52 crore. The company’s consolidated order book stood at Rs 18,517 crore at the end of Q1FY24.

The government enhanced push towards infrastructure development, as reflected in the Union Budget 2023-24, in order to enable the company to participate in the upcoming opportunities in the sector.

The company said that it will continue to focus on efficient capital allocation, quality of order book, diversified clientele, geographies, investment in talent pool, advanced technologies and unlock efficiencies to deliver robust performance and generate long-term business value.

"The company's expertise and experience in executing projects with excellence have helped the company earn a reputation as one of the preferred contractors in the infrastructure sector," the management added.

Topics : Buzzing stocks ITD Cementation stocks to watch Indian markets

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesChampions League 2023-24 Full ScheduleICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceIndia Manufacturing PMIIndia Economic Growth Forecast

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMDVedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month highNomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon