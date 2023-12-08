Sensex (0.23%)
69680.07 + 158.38
Nifty (0.09%)
20919.05 + 17.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.44%)
44297.40 -197.60
Nifty Smallcap (-0.91%)
6710.70 -61.40
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
46926.20 + 84.80
Heatmap

Foreign investors turn bullish on Indian stock futures after PM Modi's wins

Overseas funds held 31,549 more long index futures contracts than short contracts as of Thursday, turning to a net bullish position a day earlier for the first time since September

Bull run, Market, Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Chiranjivi Chakraborty and Akshay Chinchalkar

Foreign investors have turned bullish on the outlook for Indian stocks, seeing further gains after victories in key state elections by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party helped drive the market to a $4 trillion valuation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Overseas funds held 31,549 more long index futures contracts than short contracts as of Thursday, turning to a net bullish position a day earlier for the first time since September, according to exchange data compiled by Bloomberg.

Stocks extended gains to fresh record highs this week, as the local election results are seen diminishing risk of political upheaval in national polls next year. The NSE Nifty 50 Index is up 16% so far this year, outperforming most Asian peers as investors bet on strong earnings growth and improvement in domestic consumption as well as the likelihood of Modi winning a third term.

Chart
Common futures trades by overseas investors target the Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank Index, among others. While now net long index futures, global funds also have turned buyers of Indian stocks in the cash market again, purchasing over $4 billion from the end of October through December 5 on a net basis.

“This shows that foreign investors are getting confident on India, especially, because of political stability,” which has improved after the state elections, said Chandan Taparia, head of derivative and technical research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. “The rally should extend further with Nifty likely headed to 21,500,” he said.

The shift in the positioning of overseas funds in index futures bodes well for India’s record rally. Historically backtested data show that in the last decade, whenever the net index futures positioning of foreign investors has turned positive, the Nifty 50 has risen 2.6% on average over the next 30 days, 79% of the time. 

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Indian Overseas Bank soars 15% as Care Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to CoD

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Assembly polls 2023: When will elections take place? Details here

Rate sensitive shares mostly higher as RBI holds repo rate; Auto pack lags

India moving towards T+0 for market settlement before end-FY24: Sebi

IREDA soars 14% on heavy volumes; stock zooms 129% against issue price

IRB Infra surges 7%; hits new high on healthy toll collection in November

Voltas sees long build up: Here's a Bull Spread Strategy for the stock

Topics : Narendra Modi Foreign investors Stock futures Assembly elections Overseas fund

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon