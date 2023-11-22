Sensex (0.13%)
66016.18 + 85.41
Nifty (0.14%)
19811.05 + 27.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.01%)
41880.50 -3.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
6402.70 -56.85
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
43566.20 -122.95
Heatmap

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Check out the latest updates on Assembly elections in five states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress made promises such as Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan to farmers, MSP as per Swaminathan commission report, new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level, and caste census in Rajasthan election manifesto. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and party leader Sachin Pilot, along with others, launch the party's election manifesto in Jaipur.

Rajasthan is gearing up for voting on November 25, while Telangana is set to cast its votes on November 30. The voting for 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, and 70 out of 90 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh was held on November 17. The polling in Madhya Pradesh concluded at 6 pm, while in Chhattisgarh, it concluded at 5 pm. 

A total of 958 candidates, including chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo, eight state ministers, and four Members of Parliament, are eyeing for victory in the battle for 70 seats in Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, a total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray with the main battle for power between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress. Over 56 million voters were eligible to exercise their franchise on November 17.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Won't tie up with BJP even if party fails to get majority in Mizoram: ZPM

Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

BJP only party that speaks against money culture in elections: Khandu

State Assembly polls LIVE: Congress promises caste census in Rajasthan

Seizures in five election states up 636% in 5 yrs; Telangana tops the list

AAP complaints against BJP to EC over social media content against Kejriwal

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Shivraj Singh Chauhan Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rajnath Singh Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh rajasthan Congress Bharatiya Janata Party BJP AAP government AAP Bahujan Samaj Party Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh Telangana Mizoram Assembly elections Mizoram Rajasthan Assembly Telangana Assembly BS Web Reports Assembly elections Elections in India Election news Election campaign Vasundhra Raje election manifesto mallikarjun kharge KCR

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusIndia vs Afghanistan T20s full scheduleGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

WhatsApp launches 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to fight misinformationMediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon