FPIs keep India's IPO heart beating: ₹54K cr pumps life into market pulse

Foreign investors act as lifeblood of primary markets, steadying flows amid heavy outflows

FPI activity has been uneven, with inflows recorded in just five of the first 10 months.

Mayank Patwardhan Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have delivered over ₹54,000 crore into India’s primary markets so far in 2025, mainly through initial public offerings (IPOs). Without this vital infusion, net foreign outflows from equity this year could have approached ₹2 trillion. 
In October alone, FPIs committed ₹10,096 crore to primary issuances, driven by major IPOs such as LG Electronics India and Tata Capital. This marks their second-highest monthly investment this year, trailing only July. 
FPI activity has been uneven, with inflows recorded in just five of the first 10 months. October’s uptick follows three consecutive months of heavy selling. While net investments
