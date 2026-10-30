FPIs step up primary bets: Selling pressure persists in secondary market

Overseas investors offloaded shares worth ₹38,513 crore in the month, taking their net selling for the year to ₹2.87 trillion and underscoring the sustained pressure on Indian equities in a tumultuous year. Overseas investors offloaded shares worth ₹38,513 crore in the month, taking their net selling for the year to ₹2.87 trillion and underscoring the sustained pressure on Indian equities in a tumultuous year.

FPIs sold shares worth ₹38,513 crore in the secondary market in October, while investments via the primary market stood at ₹12,902 crore, the highest inflows since July 2025, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd

(NSDL) and stock exchanges.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹62,220 crore during the

month.

“Sustained FPI outflows from the secondary market are a result of factors like disruption of the yen carry trade due to rising Japanese bond yields, rising US bond yields leading a capital flight and a shrink in margins due to supply chain disruption

and commodity price inflation,” said Sham Chandak, head of institutional equities at Elios Financial Services.

Additionally, FPIs have also turned net sellers of government securities under the fully accessible route (FAR) for the

second consecutive month, as they sold ₹5,609 crore in October, amid heightened geopolitical tensions and elevated