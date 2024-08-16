Business Standard
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund announces first debt fund since 2020 fiasco

The ultra-short duration fund was one of the funds among the six offerings that were shuttered in 2020

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Franklin Templeton (India) Mutual Fund (MF) on Monday announced its first debt fund launch since shutting down six of its debt funds in 2020, when its decision to abruptly close six funds triggered a crisis.

The new offering—Franklin India Ultra Short Duration Fund—will be co-managed by the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) - Fixed Income, Rahul Goswami, who was hired by the fund house last year to revive its debt vertical.
The fund, which will be launched on Monday, will invest in debt and money market instruments like non-convertible debentures, bonds, certificates of deposit, commercial papers, treasury bills, and government securities, such that the Macaulay duration of the portfolio is between 3 months and 6 months, Franklin Templeton MF said in a release.

The ultra-short duration fund was one of the funds among the six offerings that were shuttered in 2020. Since then, the fund house has had only six offerings in the debt space, including liquid, money market, overnight, floating rate, banking & PSU, and corporate debt.

"(The fund) could be a valuable addition for investors looking to manage their short-term liquidity needs or emergency funds. In the current macroeconomic scenario, and with the expectation of the yield curve steepening on the back of a high liquidity environment, the fund aims to be well-positioned to deliver a combination of income and capital growth for conservative fixed-income investors," said Goswami.

Back in 2020, the decision to close the six schemes, with assets of over Rs 25,000 crore, was triggered by a shadow banking crisis coupled with tight liquidity conditions during the pandemic. Since then, investors have been paid the total amount against their units.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

