Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open higher; GIFT Nifty up 150 pts, Nikkei rallies 3%
Stock Market LIVE on Friday: At 7:11 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 159 points at 24,333.50, indicating a gap-up start for the trading day.
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, August 16, 2024: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 may see a higher start on Friday, buoyed by strong global cues.
At 7:11 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 159 points at 24,333.50, indicating a gap-up start for the trading day.
Asian markets were active, driven by Wall Street's performance. The Nikkei led with a gain of 2.76 per cent, followed by the Kospi and ASX200, which rose 1.70 per cent and 1.32 per cent, respectively.
In the US, markets closed higher after recent economic data eased recession fears. Initial jobless claims for the week ending August 10 dropped to 227,000 from 233,000 the previous week. The Nasdaq surged 2.34 per cent, the Dow Jones increased 1.39 per cent, and the S&P 500 advanced 1.61 per cent.
Domestically, investors will focus on forex reserve data. On August 14, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,595.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 2,236.21 crore.
7:27 AM
Nifty IT faces bearish trend on charts; should you sell? Analyst answers
The Nifty IT Index is currently showing an upward trend on the charts, with the index nearing its weekly resistance levels for this week, which are expected to be between 39,925 and 40,000. Given the proximity to these resistance levels, the best trading strategy for near-term traders would be to book profits around these levels. The market is likely to encounter resistance, and booking profits before a potential pullback can help safeguard gains. READ MORE
7:23 AM
Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks today
The markets remained lacklustre and closed flat, taking a pause after Tuesday’s decline. Following a subdued start, the Nifty traded within a narrow range and ultimately ended at the 24,143 level. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Brent crude at $80.91 per bbl
7:15 AM
US markets settle higher; Nasdaq up 2.3%
7:15 AM
Asia-Pacific markets buzzing in trade; Nikkei top gainer
7:12 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
