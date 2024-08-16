Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Global rally, DII buying: Reasons why BSE Sensex jumped 1,000 pts on Aug 16

Global rally, DII buying: Reasons why BSE Sensex jumped 1,000 pts on Aug 16

Hopes of US rate cut triggers global stock market rally: The BSE Sensex rallies past the 80,000 mark, and the NSE Nifty surges atop 24,400 led by strong gains in IT and private bank shares on Friday.

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian stock market rallied sharply in Friday's intra-day trades tracking strong cues from the overseas market, as the BSE and the NSE resumed trading post the holiday break on August 15 - on account of the Independence Day holiday.

The BSE Sensex hit an intra-day high of 80,187 - and was up 1,081 points at the highest point of the day. At 1:20 PM, the Sensex was up 985 points at 80,090 levels. Meanwhile, its NSE counterpart, the Nifty 50 index was seen hovering around 24,440 levels - up 300 points or 1.2 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also surged over 1 per cent each.

Among the index heavyweights - ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank contributed to nearly one-fourth of the day's gain so far. TCS, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the other key contributors as these stocks gained in the range of 1-2 per cent each.

In terms of per centage gainers; Tech Mahindra was the top mover, up nearly 3 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, TCS and HCL Technologies were up over 2 per cent each. 

Here are the 3 key reasons why the Sensex has rallied over 1,000 points on Friday.

Global stocks rally as bets on US Fed rate cut rise

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma hits lifetime high on steady Q1 show; Ebitda soars 34% YoY

Uflex Limited

Packaging stocks rally up to 11% post Q1; Uflex, Polyflex hit 52-week highs

Stock market, market

Stock Market LIVE: ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bank, IT shares lift Sensex 1,200 pts; Nifty near 24,500

HAL, hindustan aeronautics

Hindustan Aeronautics share price rises 2% as profit rallies 77% in Q1

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

Ceigall India up 5% on emerging lowest bidder for Bhubaneswar Metro project


Over the last two days, hopes of a rate in September rose on the back of cooler US consumer inflation data and stronger-than-expected growth in US retail sales in the month of July. 

The US CPI inflation dipped to a 3-year low at 2.9 per cent as against market expectations of 3 per cent. Further on Thursday, retail sales superseded Wall Street expectations with 1 per cent growth in July as against an expectation of 0.4 per cent; thus raising bets of up to 50 basis points rate cut in the US Federal Reserve policy meeting in September.

"This fall brings inflation closer to Feds comfort mark of 2 per cent, brings us one step closer to the rate cuts. There is still one more inflation reading which will be published before the September meeting. Thus, hopes are still alive and who knows we might get more than 25 bps cut", said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research of SAMCO Securities.

"But the key question remains will it be enough to cheer the markets? There is strong possibility that US enters a recession soon. If that happens then the rate cuts won't help to keep the markets afloat.” cautioned Apurva Sheth in a note.

Meanwhile, the NASDAQ zoomed almost 2.5 per cent on Thursday; while Dow Jones the S&P 500 rallied around 1.5 per cent each. This prompted buying in global markets.

Back home, hopes of an improved outlook on the US economy triggered a sharp rally in IT shares. That apart, growth optimism in recent Q1 earnings also aided the sentiment. READ MORE

Among other major markets in Asia - Japan's Nikkei soared 3.6 per cent. Hang Seng gained 1.7 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan jumped 2 per cent each. Straits Times too was up over 1 per cent.

DIIs flows remain robust

Even as benchmark indices witnessed severe volatility in the month of August so far, domestic institutional investors (DIIs), barring the first trading day of the month, have been consistent buyers in the cash market.

DIIs so far in August have net bought stocks worth Rs 31,450 crore. They have been the pillar of the market boom so far in 2024; on the back of steady SIP flows by retail investors. With net purchases in each of the calendar month so far this year, DIIs have reportedly invested Rs 2.92 lakh crore in Indian equities thus far.

On the contrary, foreign investors have offloaded stocks to the tune of Rs 1.49 lakh crore in the same period. 

Traders await breakout on Nifty 

Post the sell-off on August 05, the Nifty has been trapped in between in 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) and the 50-DMA. With today's sharp rally, the index was seen attempting to break above its 20-DMA on the daily scale. The 20-DMA at present stands at 24,470, while the 50-DMA stands at 24,105.

"The trading range is between 23,900 and 24,500, with 24,000 on the lower side and 24,350 on the upper side as critical hurdles. A significant move is anticipated once this range is broken", said Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivative - Angel One in a note.

 

Also Read

mahindra logo, mahindra

Thar ROXX launch boosts M&M stock price by 3%; up 16% in 3 months

drugs, pharma sector

Aurobindo Pharma stock tanks 6% after unit gets warning letter from USFDA

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Paras Defence locked in 5% upper circuit after arm bags order of Rs 305 cr

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Can Nifty clear 24,350 hurdle today? Global stocks gain on US rate cut bets

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 14: Benchmarks end up; IT shines, Metals slip

Topics : MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading Nifty 50 Global Markets stock market rally BSE Sensex Fund flow Market technicals US Federal Reserve US Inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon