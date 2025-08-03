Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Fund of funds launch spree moves to hybrid, diversified equity space

Fund of funds launch spree moves to hybrid, diversified equity space

5 all-in-one FoFs to plate up equity and debt, some with lower volatility baked in

Where convenience meets curation: These FoFs handle the slicing, dicing, and strategy seasoning, whipping up pre-mixed portfolios for investors

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

The renewed activity in the fund of funds (FoF) space, previously limited to the debt-plus-arbitrage category, is now shifting towards diversified equity and hybrid offerings. At least five such equity and multi-asset schemes are lined up for launch in the coming months, according to scheme documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
 
The upcoming launches include Edelweiss Multi Asset Omni FoF, Mirae Asset Multi Asset Active FoF, Union Diversified Equity All Cap Active FoF, Mirae Asset Multi Factor Passive FoF, and SBI Dynamic Asset Allocation Active FoF. Zerodha Fund House launched a Multi Asset Passive FoF last
