Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Godavari Biorefineries IPO opens today: Key details, GMP, & brokerage views

Godavari Biorefineries IPO opens today: Key details, GMP, & brokerage views

Godavari Biorefineries IPO is available at a price band of Rs 334-352, and a lot size of 42 shares. Accordingly, the investors can bid for a minimum of 42 shares and multiples thereof

ipo market listing share market

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offering (IPO) of Godavari Biorefineries opens for public subscription today. With the public issue, Godavari Biorefineries seeks to raise Rs 554.75 crore by offering a fresh issue of 9,232,955 shares, and an offer for sale of 6,526,983 shares, each with a face value of Rs 10.

Godavari Biorefineries has announced that it has already raised Rs 166.42 crore from anchor investors on bidding concluded on October 22, 2024.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO is available at a price band of Rs 334-352, and a lot size of 42 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 42 shares of Godavari Biorefineries IPO and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors to bid for Godavari Biorefineries IPO is Rs 14,784. The minimum lot size investment for sNII is 14 lots or 588 shares, aggregating to Rs 206,976, and for bNII, it is 68 lots or 2,856 shares, aggregating to Rs 1,005,312.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

That said, the unlisted shares of Godavari Biorefineries are trading flat in the grey markets ahead of their opening on Wednesday.

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Godavari Biorefineries IPO will conclude on Friday, October 25, 2024. Following the closure of the IPO subscription, the basis of allotment of Godavari Biorefineries shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, October 28, 2024. The company's shares will subsequently be credited into the demat account on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Godavari Biorefineries shares will make their debut on the bourses on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, with listing at BSE and NSE.

Godavari Biorefineries seeks to utilise the net proceeds from the public issue for the repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company as well as for general corporate purposes. 

Should you subscribe to the Godavari Biorefineries IPO?

More From This Section

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for India markets; Asia markets mixed

Mid, smallcap rally may pause to take a breather in Samvat 2081: Analysts

Mid, smallcap rally may pause to take a breather in Samvat 2081: Analysts

Stocks, shares, stock maket

Stocks to Watch, Oct 23: Zomato, Adani Green, RIL, Indus Towers, IIFL Sec

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Today: HUL Q2, Gold at record, IMF on India, Waaree IPO last day

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nifty IT shows bearish signals with room for more corrections; details


Swastika Investmart - Neutral

Analysts at Swastika Investmart have assigned a neutral rating to the Godavari Biorefineries IPO, citing that the company is facing financial challenges and is burdened with significant debt. The IPO appears to be highly priced to the analysts.

"While the company may benefit from the liberalised ethanol production norms, the current IPO valuation is not recommended," said the analysts and continued, "Investors who believe in the company's long-term prospects and are willing to accept the risks associated with the high debt and recent financial challenges may consider applying with caution."

About Godavari Biorefineries 
Godavari Biorefineries is a leading manufacturer of ethanol-based chemicals in India, operating the country's largest integrated bio-refinery. The company produces a diverse range of bio-based products, including sugar, ethanol, and chemicals, using sugarcane as feedstock. With a strong focus on sustainability, Godavari Biorefineries minimises waste and promotes eco-friendly practices throughout its operations. Its products cater to various industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and fuel, with exports to over 20 countries worldwide.


Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Investors flock to Deepak Builders IPO; Subscription soars 7x, GMP up 30%

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Waaree Energies IPO Day 2: GMP up 100%, subscription soars 5x; invest now?

hyundai IPO GMP, listing

Hyundai Motor India IPO GMP recoups before listing: What should you expect?

Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman and MD, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Brokerages bullish on Waaree Energies IPO: GMP up 100%; should you bid?

IPO gmp

Deepak Builders IPO opens today: GMP up 30%; should you park you money?

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO listing time IPOs initial public offerings IPOs share market Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon