Godrej Consumer Products CEO Sitapati's exit triggers 10% slide in stock

Godrej Consumer Products share price movement

Share price of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) hit a 52-week low, falling 10 per cent at ₹916.20 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals after the company announced the immediate resignation of Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO).

The stock price of the personal care products fell below its previous low of ₹967.25 touched on April 2, 2026. It corrected 30 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,308.40 hit on September 4, 2025.

At 09:18 AM, GCPL quoted 8 per cent lower at ₹937.25 on the BSE and at ₹942 on the NSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 77,908. A combined 2.9 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE in first three minutes of trade.

GCPL appoints Aasif Malbari as Managing Director & CEO

The board of directors of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) announced the appointment of Aasif Malbari, currently Global Chief Financial Officer and President Godrej Africa, as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of GCPL, effective immediately, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, after market hours. He will succeed Sudhir Sitapati, who is stepping down as MD and CEO.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Aasif has spent three decades in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and auto industries, at GCPL, Tata Motors, and Hindustan Unilever. As Global CFO, he directly oversees business strategy and has played a critical role in partnering leadership teams across geographies to advance growth and strengthen performance, GCPL said in a press release.

Brokerages view on GCPL after Sudhir Sitapati’s resignation

ICICI Securities in a note highlighted that Sudhir Sitapati’s term was recently extended up to 2031. The sudden exit of the MD & CEO is not expected to bode well for the stock, which may see a negative reaction.

“The company recently extended Sudhir Sitapati’s term up to August 2031. On the concall, the company announced it will appoint a new India CEO. The management also assured of no change in strategy and guidance. The sudden exit of Sudhir Sitapati does not augur well for the stock and we might see a negative reaction on the stock price,” ICICI Securities said. GCPL newly-appointed MD & CEO Aasif Malbari (outgoing CFO) emphasized that the company’s strategy remains unchanged (broad-based volume growth, driving household penetration, and efficient topline conversion to profitability). However, speedier execution now becomes key, and he will look to incorporate greater agility in decision-making, according to analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities.

Following Sudhir Sitapati’s resignation as MD & CEO, Malbari sought to convey a sense of continuity, reaffirming the company’s FY27 guidance of volume growth in high single digits and revenue/ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth in double-digits, adding that GCPL is on track to exceed this, the brokerage firm said.

GCPL will also use this opportunity to rejig its management structure, shortly appointing individual CEOs for India and the regions, reporting to the global CEO (both internal and external names will be considered for the India CEO role). The overarching expectation from Malbari is clear – replicating Africa’s strong performance across the company, it added.

While the unexpected leadership transition could weigh on the stock in the near term, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) do not expect any change in the company’s core strategy or its long-term plan of achieving double-digit earnings growth.

Given the weak operating performance over the past two years (flat consolidated EBITDA over FY24- FY26), earnings expectations and the resulting valuation correction have already played out in the stock (15 per cent and 30 per cent stock correction over the past one and two years). The company has focused on strengthening its core categories while continuing to invest in speedboats and new businesses, with faster execution now being the key focus, the brokerage firm said.

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