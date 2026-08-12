Tata group stocks fall up to 4% as Chandrasekaran resigns; TCS top loser

Tata group stocks: Shares of : Shares of Tata group companies hogged the limelight in trade on Wednesday after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran resigned from his role.

Most of the group stocks traded with cuts of up to 4 per cent following the report. Crown jewel Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) was the top loser with a 4.12 per cent decline followed by Tejas Network, which lost 2.08 per cent.

Nelco , Tata Consumer, Rallis, Tata Elxsi, Titan, Tata Communications and Tata Motors PV were down over 1 per cent each. Other names like Indian Hotels, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Power, Tata Steel, Trent and Voltas also traded with cuts. Tata Chemicals remained a gain with a 2 per cent rise.

Tata Sons is the holding company of the salt-to-software group that houses 30 companies, including ​TCS, Tata Motors and unlisted names like Air India.

ALSO READ | Tata group stocks may shrug off reports of Chandra's exit: Analysts Tata Group stocks sit at an interesting crossroads right now, with leadership noise layered on top of what is otherwise a resilient Q1FY27 operating picture, said Seema Srivastava, senior research analyst at SMC Global.

"Chandrasekaran’s reappointment was already deferred in February after Noel Tata flagged losses at Air India, Tata Digital, and Tata Play and sought a written commitment against a future listing. Yet his 2017–2026 track record remains strong: group revenue nearly doubled and profit tripled, while the market cap of listed entities fell 12.5 per cent to ₹24.6 lakh crore over the past year as AI, aviation, and JLR headwinds bit. Qualitatively, the concern is governance stability and capital allocation discipline, not strategy. A change at the top could slow big bets like semiconductors, EV batteries, and Air India’s rebuild, or it could reset expectations on cash burn," said Srivastava.

N Chandrasekaran to complete his term

Media reports earlier today suggested that Chandrasekaran was looking to resign from his position ahead of the shareholder meeting on August 18 amid ‌uncertainty over his reappointment as a director and tensions with the head of the group's charity arm.

READ MORE Tata Sons shareholders was set to vote on Chandrasekaran's reappointment as a director at the upcoming annual general meeting, according to a company notice. His current term as chairman runs until February 2027, which he plans to fulfil.

Tata Sons in February postponed a decision on reappointing Chandrasekaran as chairman after Noel Tata, chairman of the group's charity arm Tata Trusts, opposed the move, Reuters previously reported.

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have clashed over board representation, strategy and how to handle the planned exit ​of minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji, a dispute that led to the ouster of a Tata Sons director.

Tata group investment rationale

According to SMC Global Securities, the investment case hinges on two questions: will the leadership transition be smooth and will the group tolerate near-term losses in aviation, digital, and chips for long-term positioning?

If Chandrasekaran stays or a like-minded successor continues the portfolio-pruning and digital pivot, TCS, Tata Motors’ EV franchise, and Tata Steel’s India business still offer compounding potential, she sad. However, if governance friction intensifies, valuations could de-rate even if Q1 momentum holds.

"For long-term investors, the core listed Tata stocks look fundamentally intact, but near-term sentiment will track the August AGM and any clarity on strategy, listing, and succession."

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