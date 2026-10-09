Gold may draw support from decline in Oct Fed rate hike bet: Mirae Asset

This article is written by Praveen Singh, head of commodities at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised

Gold prices may remain range-bound between $4,030 and $4,225 in the near term, as elevated bond yields and a strong US dollar continue to weigh on the precious metal, according to Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. While easing oil prices and lower expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike could offer some support, persistent geopolitical tensions and strong US economic data may cap gains.

Performance:

Weak-looking gold got some support on October 8 as Chinese traders returned after a week-long holiday.

The shiny metal, which slumped to $4066, two-month low on October 7, traded in narrow range Thursday as traders focused on yields and oil prices.

At the time of writing this article on the night of October 8, the yellow metal was trading at $4130, up 0.4per cent for the day, as it caught some bids after the US President Trump ruled out a strike on Iran before the November 3 elections.

Fedspeak:

Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller said Thursday that he expects the Fed will need to hike rates multiple times to bring down inflation faster if economic data comes in expected. However, he cautioned that there could be some flexibility the timing of the hikes as hikes should be in place in an acceptable period of time. He added that he is not greatly concerned that higher interest may hurt the US economy as the economy is expected to strengthen in the second half of 2026.

Earlier, the Fed leaders, the NY Fed President Williams and Vice Chair Jefferson, suggested a brief pause in rate hike to assess the incoming data.

Oil and geopolitics:

Citing productive talks with Iran, Trump said that he will not attack Iran before the midterm elections. Brent oil prices, which were up 6per cent for the day, gave back 50per cent of the intra-day gains.

Earlier, Atlantic reported that US President Trump might order another Iran strike before the midterms, and Pentagon planners are crafting options, although no final decision has been made.

Axios also reported that the US military has been ordered to be ready for possible Iran strikes, though no specific date has been provided.

Iran seems to be losing control of the Strait of Hormuz as oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have reached 80-90per cent of the pre-war level, though product flows at 70per cent are still constrained.

Crude oil prices surged Thursday as traders considered possibility of US striking Iran. Risks to oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also boosted oil prices. Oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico have curtailed production in the tune of more than 510,000 bpd, which is around one-fourth of the regional supply, Isaias, a tropical storm strengthened into a hurricane. It is likely to reach near the Gulf on the night of October 9.

At the time of writing, brent oil futures were hovering around $103.50, up nearly 3per cent for the day.

Data roundup:

Weekly job data continue to show stable job market. Initial jobless claims fell from 199k to 197K and remain at the lowest since 1969.

NY Fed one-year consumers' inflation expectations rose to 3.90per cent in September — the highest since May 2023, while three-year expectations were noted at 3.3per cent.

The US trade deficit increased in August to its highest level since March 2025 as imports hit a record high of $420.80 billion.

US Dollar Index and yields:

The US dollar Index at 102.15 was down 0.1per cent for the day at the time of writing, but it remains near the highest level since April 2024. Cycle high has been 102.53 that it reached on October 5.

Dollar is benefitting on high energy prices and safe haven flows coming on France's sovereign debt concerns and political worries in some of the Eurozone countries.

Investors fret over France's deficit as the national debt to GDP ratio has risen to 120. Spanish PM Sanchez announced a snap election for November 29 amid social protests over rising housing costs. Fitch Ratings said that snap election announcement highlights political and fiscal challenges and immigration policy changes could affect economic growth. The Euro slumped to seventeen-month low on October 5.

Two-year US yields at 4.74per cent were steady. Twos have pulled back from the 17-month high of 4.96per cent reached on September 29 on soft US non-farm payroll report for September and dovish commentary by some of the key Fed officials.

Ten-year yields at 5.24per cent were down nearly 0.7per cent; tens have retreated slightly from the 24-year high of 5.36per cent noted on October 7. Thirties were down 1per cent to 5.61per cent.

Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates rose for the seventh straight weeks to reach 7.4per cent, three-year high. As a result, pending home sales are getting affected. Affordability is worsening further.

September 16 FOMC minutes:

September 16 FOMC minutes showed that most of the Fed officials think that another would be appropriate before the year end with focus on inflation risks as economy runs strong amid elevated energy prices and AI-led investments.

Fed rate hike probability:

Probability that the Federal Reserve will hike rate at its October 28 FOMC meeting has come down from 72per cent seen two weeks ago to 20per cent presently as rate curve has shifted 13-17 bps lower following weaker-than-expected US nonfarm payroll report.

Markets still see the Fed hiking rates thrice by March-end next year.

China extends its gold buying spree:

Taking advantage of lower gold prices, China’s Central bank added 21 tons of gold in September, largest monthly increase in its official reserves since September 2023 when it purchased 24 tons. PBoC’s gold reserves rose to 2,196 tonnes as of the end of September. It was its 23 rd consecutive monthly purchase.

consecutive monthly purchase. Global central bank gold buying in 2026 is being led by China and Poland.

LBMA’s annual conference:

Gold Industry’s long-term conviction on gold remains strong as reflected by delegates’ sentiments at the 2026 London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

The two-day Global Precious Metals Conference underscored the thesis that the fundamental case for gold is strong on central banks diversifying their reserves; geopolitical polarization and fragmentation reshaping the global monetary system; and rising concerns over sovereign debt.

Delegates see gold prices trading around $5,013.30 an ounce by this time next year.

Sergio Nicoletti Altimari, deputy governor of the Bank of Italy: "Gold is a safe haven asset, probably the safe haven ?asset, as proven by its performance over time and across a broad range of ​crises. This role is particularly relevant today in an environment of high geopolitical risk and concerns about economic fragmentation."

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel: “The case for further diversification into gold remains significant.” He added that rising government debt levels strengthens the case for central banks to increase their gold holdings.

ETF:

Total known global gold ETF holdings have swelled to 101.24 Moz, highest since July 2022, and up 1.23per cent (1.29 Moz, or 72 tons) YTD. ETF holdings, which slumped 148 tons from the cycle high to 96.16 Moz on July 20 in the wake of the Iran conflict, are now 10 tons above the previous cycle high of 100.92 Moz seen before the beginning of the Iran war as investors continue to pile into the metal on strategic allocation and bargain hunting despite rate hike risks looming large.

Upcoming data:

Major US data on card in near term include University of October Michigan sentiment and inflation expectations (October 9), weekly ADP employment change (October 13), September CPI inflation (October 14), September retail sales (October 15), Philadelphia Fed Business outlook (October 15) and September PPI inflation (October 15).

Markets will also focus on Germany's and France's CPI data to be released on October 13 and October 15, respectively.

UK's monthly GDP for August will be released on October 15.

Upcoming events:

Investors will parse the speeches of host of Fed speakers lined up in near term. The list includes Collins, Hammack, Waller, Barkin, and Bowman.

Outlook: