Gold price climbed Rs 410 to Rs 61,210 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong cues in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had closed at Rs 60,800 per 10 grams in the previous trade.
Silver also jumped Rs 1,700 to Rs 75,000 per kilogram.
“Gold prices advanced on Wednesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 61,210/10 gram, up Rs 410, following a bullish trend in the overseas markets,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities.
In the global markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at $1,970 per ounce and $23.27 per ounce, respectively.
Gold gains after soft US inflation data bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening cycle has ended and traders have raised the bets for a rate cut in the next year,” Gandhi said.
In good news for demand, China's economic activity perked up in October as industrial output increased at a faster pace and retail sales growth beat expectations, an encouraging sign for the world's second-largest economy.
The International Energy Agency joined the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) in raising oil demand growth forecasts for this year, despite projections of slower economic growth in many major countries.
"With China being a scapegoat for much of the world's lack of industrial demand, this glimmer of light ought to aid oil's progress but the reluctance is so far winning out," John Evans of oil broker PVM said in a note.
Downward pressure on oil prices may come from the supply side, with the United States "likely at peak production for crude," while the delayed release of its oil data makes the investment situation more opaque, Evans said.
ASK is the largest manufacturer of brake-shoe and advanced braking systems for two-wheelers in India with a market share of about 50 per cent during 2022-23.
In its IPO, promoters Kuldip Rathee and Vijay Rathee sold shares worth Rs 834 crore. BS REPORTER