Cube Highways Trust declares distribution of Rs 2 per ordinary unit for Q2

cube highways

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Cube Highways Trust (Cube InvIT) managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Pvt Ltd on Wednesday declared a Distribution Per Unit (DPU) of Rs 2 to ordinary unitholders for the September quarter.
Cube InvIT's total consolidated income for the April-September period stood at Rs 151.51 crore, while the consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation (EBITDA) for the period was Rs 918.24 crore.
"We are pleased that the positive momentum continues and Q2 distribution is on track," Cube InvIT group CFO Pankaj Vasani said.
According to a statement, Cube InvIT had issued 129,03,46,112 ordinary units, and consequently, a total amount of Rs 2,58.0.6 crore will be distributed to the ordinary unitholders.
Cube Highways Trust is engaged in implementing the public-private partnership model in the country's highways sector to operate and manage highway projects in association with the central and state governments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

