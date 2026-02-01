Gold, silver ETFs extend fall; BSE shifts to T-1 price band amid volatility

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their decline on Sunday, tracking the slump in precious metal prices in international markets on Friday. Gold ETFs, which fell nearly 7 per cent during the session, have now corrected about 18 per cent from their all-time highs recorded on January 29.

Why were silver ETFs largely locked at the lower circuit?

The decline was steeper in the case of silver ETFs, which were largely closed for trading on Sunday as they hit the lower circuit. The ETFs breached the 20 per cent lower circuit even as they declined just 10–15 per cent during the session. This was due to the difference in the way price bands are determined for ETFs vis-à-vis stocks.

How are price bands currently calculated for ETFs?

At present, ETFs are subject to a fixed ±20 per cent price band, with the base price derived from the net asset value (NAV) of two trading days earlier (T-2).

What change has BSE made to address the volatility?

However, given the volatility, exchanges have moved to T-1 NAV for gold and silver ETF price band calculations.

“In view of the volatility in underlying gold and silver prices, reference price for gold and silver ETFs traded on the exchange shall be based on the T-1 NAV as published by the respective mutual funds. Accordingly, the prescribed price band of +/- 20 per cent shall be applicable to the said T-1 NAV price for trading purposes,” BSE said in a circular on Sunday.

What triggered the sharp fall in global gold and silver prices?