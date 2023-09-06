Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 60,160 per 10g

The price of 24-carat gold remained stable during Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,160, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices were also unchanged; 1 kg of the precious metal was selling at Rs 75,200.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,150.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,160.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,310, Rs 60,160, and Rs 60,490, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,150.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,300, Rs 55,150, and Rs 55,450, respectively.



Spot gold was subdued at $1,925.70 per ounce by 0313 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day loss since Aug 1 on Tuesday. US gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,951.



The US dollar hovered near six-month highs hit on Tuesday, while 10-year bond yields were at over one-week highs as markets weighed cues on interest rates.



A stronger dollar makes gold expensive for other currency holders.



(With inputs from Reuters)



Gold prices extended losses to hit their lowest level in a week on Wednesday as US Treasury yields and the dollar strengthened on expectations that interest rates are likely to remain high.