Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Govt gets good retail interest in Cochin Shipyard offer for sale: Dipam

Govt gets good retail interest in Cochin Shipyard offer for sale: Dipam

Institutional investors on Wednesday over-subscribed the portion reserved for them. The issue opened for retail investors on Thursday

Cochin Shipyard

Shares of Cochin Shipyard closed at Rs 1,559.80, down 1.81 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Thursday said it has received good interest from retail investors in the offer for sale (OFS) of Cochin Shipyard.

Through the two-day OFS, the government sold a 5 per cent stake or 1.3 crore shares in Cochin Shipyard.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Institutional investors on Wednesday over-subscribed the portion reserved for them. The issue opened for retail investors on Thursday.

"The second day of Cochin Shipyard Limited OFS closed with good interest from retail investors. We thank all investors for their participation," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on X.

 

The share sale is likely to fetch about Rs 2,000 crore to the exchequer.

The government currently holds 72.86 per cent of Cochin Shipyard.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard closed at Rs 1,559.80, down 1.81 per cent over the previous close on BSE.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IREDA

IREDA gets DIPAM nod to set up subsidiary for retail, B2B biz in RE segment

IREDA

Ireda gets govt approval to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore via QIP route

PremiumShip, Shipping industry

SCI divestment process may spill over to FY26 amid 'documentation issues'

tuhin kanta pandey

Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey designated as finance secretary

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

Govt receives about Rs 2,413 cr as dividend tranche from BPCL: Dipam secy

Topics : Dipam Cochin Shipyard

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMiss India 2024 Nikita PorwalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon