Friday, May 30, 2025 | 01:05 PM IST
Gujarat Pipavav Port zooms 12% on healthy Q4 results; PAT rises 70% YoY

Gujarat Pipavav Port zooms 12% on healthy Q4 results; PAT rises 70% YoY

Gujarat Pipavav Port shares were in demand as the company posted strong Q4 results

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Gujarat Pipavav Port share price jumped 11.5 per cent in trade on Friday, May 30, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹165 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q4 results. 
 
At 11:05 AM, Gujarat Pipavav Port share price was up 11.1 per cent at ₹164.4 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 81,364.59. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,942.92 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹250.5 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹121.3 per share. 
 
 
In the past one year, Gujarat Pipavav Port shares have lost 24 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 10 per cent.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 results 2025 

The port services company posted its Q4 results, after market hours, on Thursday. In the fourth quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹112.4 crore as compared to a profit of ₹65.8 crore a year ago, up 70 per cent. 
 
The company's revenue from operations rose marginally to ₹251.8 crore in Q4FY25, it had reported ₹251.3 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

The company will convene its 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, September 4, 2025. To determine the shareholders eligible for receiving the final dividend of ₹4.20 per share (as recommended by the Board of Directors and subject to approval at the AGM), the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Friday, August 29, 2025 to Thursday, September 4, 2025, both days inclusive.  ALSO READ: NR Vandana Textile IPO ends today; subscription rises 16x, GMP up 31%

About Gujarat Pipavav Port

Gujarat Pipavav Port is India's first private sector port located on the south west coast of Gujarat near Bhavnagar. The port is strategically placed on International Maritime Trade route which connects India with US, Europe, Africa, Middle East on one side and Far East on the other side.
 
Gujarat Pipavav, apart from being engaged in port development activities, also operates Pipavav port in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The company is operating the port on a 30-year concession, based on an agreement dated September 30, 1998, with the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) and the Gujarat government. The port handles containers, dry bulk, liquid, and RORO vessels.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

