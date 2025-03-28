Trent, Affle: 5 stocks that can help your portfolio grow up to 32% in FY26

The financial year 2024-25 (FY25) was a fairly volatile year for the stock market, with the benchmark indices taking a sharp knock after scaling record highs in the month of September. Owing to which, almost 50 per cent or roughly around 250 stocks out of the Nifty 500 index are likely to end the FY25 on a negative note. As many as 44 stocks declined in the range of 30 - 56 per cent, with IndusInd Bank, Sterling Wilson Renewable Energy and Sonata Software taking the worst hit - down over 50 per cent each. Among others, Vodafone Idea, Adani Green, Delhivery, Honasa Consumer, Olectra Greentech, MRPL, Adani Total Gas, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Tata Technologies, Tata Motors, Chennai Petroleum, Tata Elxsi and PVR Inox were few of the prominent losers. On the positive front, 15 stocks more-than-doubled investors' wealth in FY25. PG Electroplast up 458 per cent or 5.6 fold was the top gainer. JSW Holdings and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders zoomed around 200 per cent each. Transformers & Rectifiers (India), Sarda Energy & Minerals, Wockhardt, Deepak Fertilisers, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Lloyds Metals, Godfrey Phillips, Nava, PTC Industries, Aegis Logistics, Paytm and LT Foods were the other lead movers. Against this background, here are 5 stocks that can potentially gain up to 32 per cent in the upcoming financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Trent Current Price: ₹ 5,480 Upside Potential: 29.6% Support: ₹ 5,100; ₹ 5,000; ₹ 4,755 Resistance: ₹ 6,050; ₹ 6,300; ₹ 6,750 Trent witnessed a roller-coaster ride in FY25; the stock zoomed as much as 112 per cent in the first half of the financial year to hit a high of ₹ 8,345, and thereafter tumbled over 43 per cent to a low of ₹ 4,715 in the following 5 months. Amid this, the stock seems to have found support around its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average), which also coincides with the super trend line support. Trent stock has not violated its 20-MMA for almost 10 years now. The stock last closed below the same on a monthly basis in July 2015. As such, this 20-MMA support, which now stands at ₹ 4,755, holds the key for the stock going ahead. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock can potentially attempt a relief rally up to ₹ 7,100 levels. Key hurdles for the stock on its way up can be anticipated around ₹ 6,050, ₹ 6,300 and ₹ 6,750 levels. On the downside, interim support for Trent can be expected around ₹ 5,100 and ₹ 5,000 levels. Affle (India) Current Price: ₹ 1,620 Upside Potential: 32.1% Support: ₹ 1,468; ₹ 1,380; ₹ 1,300 Resistance: ₹ 1,835; ₹ 1,950; ₹ 2,050 Affle (India) stock has been broadly trending higher for the last five years, and finding support around the trend line from the July 2020 lows in case of dips. The trend line channel indicates that the stock can potentially scale new highs in the coming months, as long the stock holds above the lower trend line which shows support around ₹ 1,300 levels. Near support for the stock exists at ₹ 1,468 and ₹ 1,380 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom towards ₹ 2,140 levels, with intermediate resistance likely at ₹ 1,835, ₹ 1,950 and ₹ 2,050 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Pidilite Industries Current Price: ₹ 2,880 Upside Potential: 18.1% Support: ₹ 2,835; ₹ 2,510 Resistance: ₹ 2,910; ₹ 3,025; ₹ 3,150; ₹ 3,200 Pidilite Industries is seen attempting to hold above its 20-MMA, a key indicator the stock has broadly respected since July 2009. The 20-MMA stands at ₹ 2,835, below which the next major support is the 50-MMA at ₹ 2,510 levels. As long as these support levels are protected the stock can resume its uptrend, and potentially surge to ₹ 3,400 levels. Interim hurdles for the stock seem placed at ₹ 2,910, ₹ 3,025, ₹ 3,150 and ₹ 3,200 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Dalmia Bharat Current Price: ₹ 1,828 Upside Potential: 23.1% Support: ₹ 1,745; ₹ 1,670 Resistance: ₹ 1,900; 1,960; ₹ 2,020; ₹ 2,175 Dalmia Bharat has been consolidating broadly in a tight range of ₹ 1,670 - ₹ 1,930 for the last 11 months. Key momentum oscillators, on the long-term chart, are now showing signs of a potential reversal. As such a break and sustained trade above ₹ 1,900-mark shall trigger fresh buying interest at the counter. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹ 2,250 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 1,960, ₹ 2,020 and ₹ 2,175 levels. Near support for the stock can be anticipated at ₹ 1,745. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Gujarat Pipavav Port (GPPL) Current Price: ₹ 142 Upside Potential: 28.2% Support: ₹ 123; ₹ 120 Resistance: ₹ 154; ₹ 168 GPPL stock recently tested its 200-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) support at ₹ 123 levels, and then bounced back. This key support near-about coincides with the 50-MMA and super trend line support on the monthly scale around ₹ 120. Thus, as long as this support zone is protected, the stock can attempt a rebound in the coming months. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART The stock has shed as much as 47 per cent from its record high of ₹ 236. The Fibonacci retracement theory suggests the stock could potentially jump back to ₹ 182 levels, with interim resistance likely around the 38.2 per cent and 50 per cent retracements at ₹ 154 and ₹ 168 levels.