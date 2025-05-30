Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat open; Asia market dips; Trump tariffs reinstated
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, May 30, 2025: Around 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 11 points lower at 24,932, suggesting a muted start for the markets.
Global cues
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tokyo’s core inflation accelerated to 3.6 per cent in May, marking the fastest increase in over two years.
The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food, rose 3.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up from 3.4 per cent in April, the Statistics Bureau of Japan reported on Friday.
This latest figure is the highest since January 2023 and exceeded economists’ forecasts of 3.5 per cent, according to a Reuters poll. It represents the quickest annual rise since January 2023, when core inflation reached 4.3 per cent, based on LSEG data.
The increase was partly influenced by the base effect from last year’s sharp decline, which followed the introduction of school education subsidies and the phase-out of nationwide utility bill subsidies.
Meanwhile, Tokyo’s headline consumer price index in May stood at 3.4 per cent year-on-year, slightly down from 3.5 per cent in April.
Source: CNBC
Source: CNBC
-- Nikkei down 1.42 per cent
-- ASX 200 slips 0.26 per cent
-- Kospi fell 0.50 per cent
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher on Thursday
-- Dow Jones rose 0.28 per cent
-- S&P 500 edged 0.40 per cent higher
--Nasdaq gained 0.39 per cent
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:09 AM IST