Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat open; Asia market dips; Trump tariffs reinstated
Live

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat open; Asia market dips; Trump tariffs reinstated

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, May 30, 2025: Around 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 11 points lower at 24,932, suggesting a muted start for the markets.

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, May 30, 2025: Q4 GDP data, the final batch of Q4 earnings, reinstatement of Trump tariffs, institutional activity, forex data and mixed global cues may guide benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on the last trading day of the week.
 
That said, around 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 11 points lower at 24,932, suggesting a muted start for the markets.
 
Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Q4FY25 GDP data, which is expected later in the day. The country’s economic growth likely accelerated in the January–March quarter, driven by a rebound in rural demand and increased government spending, despite cautious investment activity from private firms due to global uncertainties.
 
According to a Reuters poll of economists, gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have expanded by 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y in the March quarter, up from 6.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets slipped on Friday as concerns over a slowing US economy, persistent inflation fears, and legal uncertainty surrounding former US President Donald Trump’s ‘reciprocal’ tariffs weighed on investor sentiment.
 
The US Court of International Trade ruled late Wednesday that Trump had exceeded his authority in imposing the controversial tariffs, ordering that the measures be vacated. 
 
However, the Trump administration quickly filed an appeal, prompting an appeals court to reinstate the levies on Thursday. Officials indicated they may ask the US Supreme Court as soon as Friday to halt the lower court’s ruling.
 
Investors are also closely watching inflation data out of Japan for clues on future monetary policy. Tokyo’s core inflation rate — which excludes volatile fresh food prices — rose 3.6 per cent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) in April, its highest reading since January 2023. The figure edged out economists’ expectations of a 3.5 per cent increase and was up from 3.4 per cent in March, according to a Reuters poll.
 
Last checked, Nikkei was down 1.48 per cent, while the broader Topix index fell 0.8 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.18 per cent and ASX 200 edged down 0.19 per cent.
 
Overnight in the US, all three major indexes closed higher, buoyed by gains in tech stocks — particularly Nvidia — though gains were capped by uncertainty surrounding the court rulings.
 
The S&P 500 climbed 0.4 per cent after rising as much as 0.9 per cent intraday. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.39 per cent, retreating from a session high gain of 1.5 per cent. The Dow Jones rose 0.28 per cent.

FII, DII

On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹884.03 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹4,286.50 crore on May 29.

IPO today

In the IPO corner, Scoda Tubes IPO (Mainline), N R Vandana IPO (SME), and Neptune Petrochemicals IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription.
 
Moreover, Prostarm Info IPO (Mainline), Astonea Labs IPO (SME) Nikita Papers IPO (SME) and Blue Water IPO (SME) will see their allotment.

Q4 results 

The Street will react to earnings from SJVN, Mazagon Dock, Lemon Tree Hotels among others. 
 
Investors also await results from Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa, Sun TV Network, Inox Wind, PTC Industries, AstraZeneca Pharma, Inox Wind Energy, Swan Energy, Titagarh Rail, Ramkrishna Forgings, PNC Infratech, Greenlam Industries, Inox Green Energy Services, Ahluwalia Contracts India, Indo Count Industries, Puravankara, among others.

Commodity check

Gold prices rose 0.9 per cent to $3,318.69 an ounce on Thursday, rebounding from earlier losses as softer US jobs data and a court ruling blocking most of President Trump’s tariffs supported demand.
 
Oil prices slipped after initial gains, weighed down by weak demand signals from China and uncertainty over potential US sanctions on Russian crude. Brent fell 1.16 per cent to $64.15 a barrel, while WTI dropped 1.46 per cent to $60.94.
7:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tokyo’s core inflation jumps o 3.6% in May

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tokyo’s core inflation accelerated to 3.6 per cent in May, marking the fastest increase in over two years.

The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food, rose 3.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up from 3.4 per cent in April, the Statistics Bureau of Japan reported on Friday.

This latest figure is the highest since January 2023 and exceeded economists’ forecasts of 3.5 per cent, according to a Reuters poll. It represents the quickest annual rise since January 2023, when core inflation reached 4.3 per cent, based on LSEG data.

The increase was partly influenced by the base effect from last year’s sharp decline, which followed the introduction of school education subsidies and the phase-out of nationwide utility bill subsidies.

Meanwhile, Tokyo’s headline consumer price index in May stood at 3.4 per cent year-on-year, slightly down from 3.5 per cent in April.

Source: CNBC

7:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi probing delayed disclosures of accounting lapses at IndusInd Banka

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may issue a follow-up order against IndusInd Bank for potential breaches of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations, according to indications in the regulator’s 32-page interim order.
 
Sebi's review of internal email communications—summarised in its May 28 order—revealed that senior executives, including the chief financial officer (CFO), were aware of accounting discrepancies as early as November 2023.
 
However, the bank delayed disclosure, classifying information related to derivatives losses as “unpublished price-sensitive information” (UPSI) only on March 4. It wasn't until March 10 that IndusInd Bank notified stock exchanges, leading to a 27 per cent plunge in its share price. READ MORE
 
7:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump tariffs reinstated by appeals court for now

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  A federal appeals court on Thursday granted the Trump administration's request to temporarily halt a lower court ruling that invalidated most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
 
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an order stating that the decision by the US Court of International Trade, delivered Wednesday night, is "temporarily stayed until further notice" while it reviews the case.
 
The move provides the Trump administration with some breathing room as it prepares to argue for a longer suspension of the trade court's ruling throughout the appeals process.
 
The administration had warned it would seek "emergency relief" from the Supreme Court as early as Friday if the ruling wasn’t paused swiftly.
 
Despite the legal setback, Trump officials insist they still have alternative pathways to impose tariffs, even if the current case doesn’t go in their favour.

Source: CNBC
7:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's GDP growth likely accelerated in Q4 on rural demand, state spending

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's economic growth likely accelerated in the January–March quarter, driven by a rebound in rural demand and increased government spending, even as private sector investments remained subdued due to global uncertainties.
 
According to a Reuters poll of economists, gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have expanded by 6.7 per cent year-on-year during the March quarter, up from 6.2 per cent in the preceding three months.
 
“Rural consumption saw an uptick during the quarter, although urban demand indicators were mixed,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank Economic Research. She added that government expenditure continued to support investment activity. READ MORE
 
7:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets slip in trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets slip in trade

-- Nikkei down 1.42 per cent 

-- ASX 200 slips 0.26 per cent 

-- Kospi fell 0.50 per cent

7:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher on Thursday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end higher on Thursday

-- Dow Jones rose 0.28 per cent 

-- S&P 500 edged 0.40 per cent higher 

--Nasdaq gained 0.39 per cent
7:09 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

