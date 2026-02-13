HDFC Flexicap joins ₹1 trn AUM club; NSE unique investor count tops 250 mn

HDFC Flexicap Fund has become the latest mutual fund scheme to enter the ₹1 trillion assets under management (AUM) club. It is only the third active scheme, after Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund and HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund, to achieve the milestone.

NSE unique investor count tops 250 million

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Thursday said its unique client codes (UCC) have surpassed 250 million, reflecting a sharp acceleration in retail participation. The most recent 10 million accounts were added in just two months, while the last 50 million — nearly a fifth of the total — came in the past 16 months, the exchange said in a press release.

InsuranceDekho owner to plan $250 mn IPO

Girnar Insurance Brokers, which operates insurance tech startup InsuranceDekho, is weighing an initial public offering (ipo) in Mumbai that could raise as much as $250 million, sources said. The insurance aggregator held discussions with investment banks about a listing and is expected to appoint advisors in the coming weeks, sources said.