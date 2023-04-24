close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HDFC Life soars 8% as RBI allows HDFC Bank to increase stake beyond 50%

RBI's permission to increase stake in subsidiaries puts an end to the overhang on the stock, said Motilal Oswal in a note.

SI Reporter Mumbai
HDFC Life

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance surged 8 per cent to Rs 554.60 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes after the company said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed HDFC Bank or HDFC Limited to increase the shareholding in HDFC Life and HDFC ERGO to more than 50 percent prior to the effective date of the merger.
HDFC Bank has received a letter dated April 20, 2023 from RBI on certain forebearances sought by it, in relation to the ongoing amalgamation of the HDFC Limited with and into HDFC Bank, HDFC Life said in an exchange filing.
HDFC held 48.65 per cent stake in HDFC Life at the end of March 2023 quarter. HDFC holds 49.9 per cent in HDFC Ergo. RBI's permission to increase stake in subsidiaries puts an end to the overhang on the stock.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Reliance Industries gains 1% post March quarter results

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Stock market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 50 pts; IT stocks, ITC weigh

Stocks to watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Sun Pharma

Chart suggests 'Sell on rise' strategy for Nifty Bank index

“We believe this removes a key overhang on HDFC Life and could enable an additional buying of Rs 2,200 crore for HDFC Life. Further, investments of HDFC are allowed to continue as investments of HDFC Bank,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
At 09:32 AM; HDFC Life quoted 6 per cent higher at Rs 545.75, as compared to 0.15 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over three-fold today. A combined around 7 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.

HDFC Life Insur.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks HDFC Life Insurance Market trends stock market trading HDFC HDFC Bank Insurance Sector

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 9:46 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts; Nifty atop 17,650; HDFC Life zooms 7%

broker
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Stocks to watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Sun Pharma

Mutual funds drive markets to lifetime highs
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Chart suggests 'Sell on rise' strategy for Nifty Bank index

Nifty50, nifty
2 min read

Corporate share in MF AUM sinks below 40% since FY10, shows data

mutual funds, MFs
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Stocks to watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Sun Pharma

Mutual funds drive markets to lifetime highs
4 min read

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Chart suggests 'Sell on rise' strategy for Nifty Bank index

Nifty50, nifty
2 min read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon