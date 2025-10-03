HDFC Securities upgrades V-Mart Retail to 'Buy'; sees 18% upside

HDFC Securities has raised its rating on V-Mart Retail to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’. The brokerage has also hiked the target to ₹840 per share from ₹830, as it sees risk-reward favourable. The target price implies 18.3 per cent upside from Wednesday’s close at ₹709.8 per share.
The upgrade comes as the brokerage highlights steady core performance, clear signs of recovery in the Unlimited (fashion stores chain of the company), easing losses at LimeRoad, and a sharp correction in the stock price since September 2024.
Let’s break down what makes HDFC Securities optimistic about V-Mart Retail:
Stock correction overdone
In the past one year, V-Mart Retail shares have slipped over 35 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s fall of 4.7 per cent. HDFC Securities sees this stock correction as “overdone” as the performance of core V-MART stores has remained steady, while Unlimited’s turnaround seems decisively in play with 40 new stores added since the acquisition are now firing at 5-6 per cent pre-IND AS EBITDAM, as compared to 1.5 per cent for legacy stores. Ebitdam refers to Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation margin. The format added 11 new stores (net basis) in the
past four quarters, vis-à-vis a muted FY23-25 period. Limeroad (LR) losses continue to ebb.
Healthy demand momentum
HDFC Securities’ channel checks suggest demand across the northern belt remains firm. While the prolonged monsoons temporarily impacted sales in July and August 2025, a recovery was visible in September, partly helped by an early Pujo season (in Q3 last fiscal). V-Mart Retail continues to guide for high single-digit same-store sales growth (SSSG).
Notably, while V-MART is not directly impacted by revised goods and services tax (GST) rates on apparel, management expects higher footfalls as GST savings in other categories may have a positive trickle-down effect on value fashion demand. The brokerage has penciled in 16 per cent revenue growth in Q2FY26.
Improving KPIs and operating efficiency
V-MART’s focus remains on its value proposition, passing on sourcing efficiencies to customers through vendor consolidation, streamlined merchandising, and new category additions such as beauty and personal care (BPC) and fashion accessories.
Other operational highlights:
- Sales density expected to show 4 per cent/10 per cent improvement for core V-MART/Unlimited, respectively, in Q2.
- Gross margin cut of 60 basis points (bps) is factored in.
- Inventory efficiency improving: Only 8–10 per cent of inventory is more than two seasons old; inventory days reduced from 104 (Q1FY24) to 89 (Q1FY26).
- The research house bakes in 15 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and 200 bps margin expansion over FY25–28E (Ebitdam rising from 4.4 per cent in FY25 to 6.4 per cent in FY28). It also expects 60 net store additions in FY26.
Outlook
“V-MART remains one of the more disciplined value retailers in our coverage,” HDFC Securities said, adding that improving KPIs, easing drag from Unlimited and LimeRoad, and a modest growth/margin ask leave upside for investors.