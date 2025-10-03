Friday, October 03, 2025 | 08:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HDFC Securities upgrades V-Mart Retail to 'Buy'; sees 18% upside

HDFC Securities upgrades V-Mart Retail to 'Buy'; sees 18% upside

In the past one year, V-Mart Retail shares have slipped over 35 per cent, as compared to Sensex's fall of 4.7 per cent

V-Mart Retail share price

Credit: Official website

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Securities has raised its rating on V-Mart Retail to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’. The brokerage has also hiked the target to ₹840 per share from ₹830, as it sees risk-reward favourable. The target price implies 18.3 per cent upside from Wednesday’s close at ₹709.8 per share. 
 
The upgrade comes as the brokerage highlights steady core performance, clear signs of recovery in the Unlimited (fashion stores chain of the company), easing losses at LimeRoad, and a sharp correction in the stock price since September 2024.

Let’s break down what makes HDFC Securities optimistic about V-Mart Retail:

Stock correction overdone

In the past one year, V-Mart Retail shares have slipped over 35 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s fall of 4.7 per cent. HDFC Securities sees this stock correction as “overdone” as the performance of core V-MART stores has remained steady, while Unlimited’s turnaround seems decisively in play with 40 new stores added since the acquisition are now firing at 5-6 per cent pre-IND AS EBITDAM, as compared to  1.5 per cent for legacy stores. Ebitdam refers to Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation margin. The format added 11 new stores (net basis) in the
 
past four quarters, vis-à-vis a muted FY23-25 period. Limeroad (LR) losses continue to ebb.

Healthy demand momentum

HDFC Securities’ channel checks suggest demand across the northern belt remains firm. While the prolonged monsoons temporarily impacted sales in July and August 2025, a recovery was visible in September, partly helped by an early Pujo season (in Q3 last fiscal). V-Mart Retail continues to guide for high single-digit same-store sales growth (SSSG).

Also Read

Why are V-Mart shares falling today? Check Q4 results, bonus shares news

V-Mart shares fall 9% after Q4 results, bonus shares news; check details

stock market trend, market outlook, nifty outlook, nifty 500, stocks above 200-DMA, trading strategies, market strategy, sbi, reliance, hdfc bank, icici bank, paytm, sail

Need cash? Now borrow up to ₹1 crore against your shares, says RBI

workforce, employment, skilled labour

Two IPOs highlight India's youth struggle for jobs amid economic challenges

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates lacklustre start for benchmarks; Asian markets trade mixed

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin orders steps to ease India-Russia trade imbalance amid Trump tariffs

 
Notably, while V-MART is not directly impacted by revised goods and services tax (GST) rates on apparel, management expects higher footfalls as GST savings in other categories may have a positive trickle-down effect on value fashion demand. The brokerage has penciled in 16 per cent revenue growth in Q2FY26.

Improving KPIs and operating efficiency

V-MART’s focus remains on its value proposition, passing on sourcing efficiencies to customers through vendor consolidation, streamlined merchandising, and new category additions such as beauty and personal care (BPC) and fashion accessories.

Other operational highlights:

  • Sales density expected to show 4 per cent/10 per cent improvement for core V-MART/Unlimited, respectively, in Q2. 
  • Gross margin cut of 60 basis points (bps) is factored in. 
  • Inventory efficiency improving: Only 8–10 per cent of inventory is more than two seasons old; inventory days reduced from 104 (Q1FY24) to 89 (Q1FY26). 
  • The research house bakes in 15 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and 200 bps margin expansion over FY25–28E (Ebitdam rising from 4.4 per cent in FY25 to 6.4 per cent in FY28). It also expects 60 net store additions in FY26. 

Outlook

“V-MART remains one of the more disciplined value retailers in our coverage,” HDFC Securities said, adding that improving KPIs, easing drag from Unlimited and LimeRoad, and a modest growth/margin ask leave upside for investors.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 3: Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Tata Power, IndiGo

Metro Brands (Photo: Shoes & Accessories)

Metro Brands' growth promises hit by stretched valuations, say analysts

gold silver

Gold vs Silver: Where to invest, how much and price targets?

Amara Raja batteries, Exide

Amara Raja: Analysts keep Buy on strong LAB, margin gains and lithium push

Car sales

GST 2.0, rural recovery may boost prospects for vehicle financierspremium

Topics : V-Mart Retail Stock Analysis BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon