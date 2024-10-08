Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HEG surges 6% after buying 8.23% stake in GrafTech Int'l for Rs 250 crore

HEG surges 6% after buying 8.23% stake in GrafTech Int'l for Rs 250 crore

Graftech has a competitive portfolio of low cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, with some of the highest capacity facilities in the world.

steel rolls

steel rolls

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of HEG rallied 6 per cent to Rs 2,335 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade after the company informed the exchanges that it has acquired a 8.23 per cent stake in GrafTech International, for a total consideration of Rs 248.6 crore. 

HEG said it acquired the stake in Graftech through secondary market transactions/overseas portfolio investment (OPI) scheme of Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022. The company added that if it acquires any more shares, it shall be subject to approval from the company's board and it will be intimated accordingly.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Graftech International, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges, is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (EAFs) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It has a competitive portfolio of low cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, with some of the highest capacity facilities in the world. GrafTech International has a global presence.

HEG is one of the leading graphite electrode manufacturers in India and a key exporter, with roughly 65 to 70 per cent of the company's production being exported to global markets. The company has a graphite electrode production capacity of 100,000 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from that, HEG has fixed October 18, 2024 as the record date for 10:2 stock split. On September 23, HEG's board approved the sub-division of equity shares from existing 1 equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each, into 5 equity shares having a face value of Re 2  each, fully paid-up.

The rationale behind the stock split, HEG had said, is to enhance the liquidity of the company's equity shares and to encourage participation of retail investors by making equity shares of the company more affordable.

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 550pts, at 81,600, Nifty 200pts up, tests 25,000; Health gains

Garuda Construction IPO

Garuda Construction IPO opens: GMP rises marginally; should you subscribe?

India china, India, China

Time to downgrade Indian stock markets? Sell India, buy China? Analyst view

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

BEL share rises on securing additional orders worth Rs 500 crore; details

foeign Investors, markets

Will foreign investors continue to sell or return to India? Experts decode


With the world's focus firmly on carbon neutrality, GrafTech's innovative technology offers a sustainable and cost-effective solution. As a result, electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking is expected to continue to grow and become the primary method for steel production, leading the way towards a greener and more sustainable future. Graphite electrodes are an essential component for producing steel in EAFs.

"While the short-term prospects for graphite electrodes appear challenging, owing primarily to geopolitical instability that has impacted industrial activity in developed nations, the mid- and long-term demand for graphite electrodes looks promising, considering a global thrust on adopting the EAF route for manufacturing steel," HEG had said in its FY24 annual report.

In line with its decarbonisation efforts, more than 100 mmt (million metric tonne) of new Greenfield/Replacement EAF’s capacities have already been announced to date, with the US and EU leading the way, according to HEG.

Out of this, about 9–10 mmt is already in operation, and another, approximately 30 mmt capacity is expected to be in operation between now and the end of 2025.  

HEG expects graphite electrode demand to increase gradually by around 150,000 to 200,000 mt (metric tonne) by 2030, a significant increase over the current demand for graphite electrodes, excluding China. The company remains one of the most cost competitive and quality producers of graphite electrodes globally, and is fully ready to capture any available opportunities, HEG said.

Also Read

What a difference six years make? Pre-Covid, India was catching up with China in the race for solar supremacy. Post-pandemic, India has slowed while China has surged. In 2018, the difference between India and China's solar energy capacity additions w

Swelect Energy Systems stock jumps 5% as subsidiary opens new solar plant

metals sector, lead, copper, aluminium, steel

Metal index corrects for 4th day in a row; NMDC, Tata Steel slip up to 8%

Ola Electric

Ola Electric gets show cause notice from CCPA on misleading ads; down 6%

MTNL, telecom

SBI declares MTNL account as NPA: Share price down 8% today, 15% in 3 days

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This T group stock hit 5% upper circuit on October 8; check reasons here

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Graphite India HEG HEG HEG Graphite India HEG Smallcap Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE equity BSE NSE MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon