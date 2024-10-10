Business Standard
Hercules Hoists soars 12% ahead of demerger record date; up 103% in 2024

Each equity shareholder of Hercules Hoists, as on the record date i.e. Friday, October 11, will be issued and allotted 1 share of Indef Manufacturing for one fully-paid up share of Hercules Hoists

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Hercules Hoists share price hit a new high of Rs 710 on the BSE today, surging 12 per cent in Thursday's intraday trade, ahead of the demerger record date on Friday, October 11, 2024.

The company has fixed October 11, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders of Hercules Hoists to whom the securities of Indef Manufacturing Limited would be allotted in terms of the Scheme.

According to an exchange filing, each equity shareholder of Hercules Hoists, as on the record date, will be issued and allotted one fully paid-up equity share of Re 1 each of Indef Manufacturing for every one fully paid-up equity share of Re 1 each of Hercules Hoists.
 

Meanwhile, thus far in the calendar year 2024, Hercules Hoists share price has more-than-doubled or zoomed 103 per cent as compared to a 13-per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. In 18 months, the stock has skyrocketed 260 per cent from a level of Rs 198 hit on the BSE. At 02:49 PM, Hercules Hoists shares were trading 9 per cent higher at Rs 691.70, as against 0.23 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

The scheme of arrangement between Hercules Hoists and Indef Manufacturing was approved by the board of directors of the company on September 23, 2022. The scheme envisages transfer of manufacturing business of Hercules Hoists to its wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), namely Indef Manufacturing, by way of a demerger in order to segregate the manufacturing business from investment business of Hercules Hoists.

On rationale behind scheme, Hercules Hoists said the demerger will result into splitting of manufacturing business and investment business of the demerged company with a view to unlocking value, enhance the scope of work of both, the demerged company and the resulting company, and further to draw new investors, JV, bringing technology partner, merger and acquisition for exploring other growth potential in it.

"The company's business is intricately linked to investments in new projects, expansion of existing capacities, and the overall sentiment in industrial production activities. Throughout 2023-24, there was a steady demand from the capital expenditure (capex) industry, buoyed by positive signals from the Government towards capex investment," the company said in its FY24 annual report.

The growth of the material handling products industry is intricately tied to the expansion of construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, transport, and shipping activities. With the rapid modernisation of industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and chemicals, alongside advancements in transportation and warehousing, the demand for material handling systems is poised to soar.

As the Indian economy continues to strengthen, there will be a notable surge in demand for manufactured goods, thereby creating significant opportunities for suppliers offering a diverse range of material handling products and services, the company said. The management anticipate that industry growth will taper down and stabilise to a more sustainable long-term rate, hovering within the range of 7-10 per cent

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

