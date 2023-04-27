Here's what the charts suggest for Nifty Realty, Media, Pharma indices

Technical indicators such as the RSI are showing negative divergence, while the stochastic is placed in the overbought zone. Additionally, with the derivative expiry taking place today, the index may consolidate within a range. However, any rally from hereon should be treated as an exit from all long positions, with a target of 410-400.

The Nifty Realty Index is currently trading at 435.95 after a sharp rally on the charts. However, it has been consolidating for the past seven days, and traders are advised to book profits at the current market price of anything between 440-449. This would be the best trading strategy for near-term traders.