Top 25 tech firms' valuation grows $2.4 trillion in 2023, shows report

Meta, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google (FAAMG) stocks contribute more than 60 per cent of the tech stocks with $7.7 trillion.

Despite the challenges posed by geopolitical issues and the rate hikes, the top 25 technology companies across the globe gained more than $2.4 trillion in valuation in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to a report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.