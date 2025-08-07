Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Despite muted Q1 results, Hero MotoCorp share gains ground; what's next?

Despite muted Q1 results, Hero MotoCorp share gains ground; what's next?

Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp reported a muted performance for the first quarter, with its standalone net profit rising marginally by 0.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,126 crore from ₹1,123 crore. Revenue declined 5.6 per cent to ₹9,579 crore compared to ₹10,1

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Hero MotoCorp share price, Q1 results: The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp shares were in focus on Wednesday, defying broader market weakness despite a lacklustre Q1 performance. The stock rose as much as 2.29 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹4,577.40. 
 
Around 10:00 AM, Hero MotoCorp share was trading 1.46 per cent higher at ₹4,540, even as the BSE Sensex slipped 0.29 per cent to 80,306.90.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Q1 results: Muted but steady

 
