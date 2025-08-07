Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / What should investors do with Bajaj Auto stock post Q1? Brokerages weigh in

What should investors do with Bajaj Auto stock post Q1? Brokerages weigh in

The quarter saw Bajaj Auto revenues grow 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹12,580 crore, and Ebitda rise 3 per cent to ₹2,480 crore, slightly ahead of consensus.

Bajaj Auto
premium

On the bourses, Bajaj Auto share price tumbled 3.63 per cent in intraday deals to ₹7,879.45 per share.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto Q1 review: Two, three-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto’s June quarter (Q1FY26) performance has prompted mixed but largely constructive reactions from brokerages. 
 
On the bourses, Bajaj Auto share price tumbled 3.63 per cent in intraday deals to ₹7,879.45 per share. Around 9:20 AM, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 1.75 per cent lower at ₹8,033.90 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 80,354.94 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
While the company delivered on expectations and showed resilience through its diversified business model, analysts are
Topics : The Smart Investor Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto sales Bajaj Auto KTM Markets Sensex Nifty two wheeler market Bajaj three-wheeler Three-wheeler sales auto stocks Auto sector auto demand BSE NSE Indian equities Q1 results Buzzing stocks Motilal Oswal
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon