Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down, Asia mixed; Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on Indian goods
Sensex Today | Stock market LIVE, August 7: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed after Trump vowed to impose a 100 per cent tariff on semiconductor and chip imports
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, August 7, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to have a negative start on Thursday, in the wake of the news that US President Donald Trump has announced the imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US, citing New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian crude oil.
This move brings the total tariff burden to 50 per cent, putting India at a significant disadvantage compared to global competitors, including China, on nearly all merchandise exports to the US. India, in response, condemned the tariff increase, describing the US decision as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable."
At 7:38 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 60 points lower at 24,573, indicating a negative start for markets.
Global cues
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed after Trump vowed to impose a 100 per cent tariff on semiconductor and chip imports, though companies manufacturing within the US would be exempt. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 were flat, while South Korea’s Kospi index dropped by 0.12 per cent.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices closed higher, boosted by strong corporate earnings, with US yields also rising. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged by 1.21 per cent, the broader S&P 500 added 0.73 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.18 per cent. ALSO READ | Stocks to Watch today, Aug 7: Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, BHEL, Ircon
Q1 results
The markets will react to Q1 earnings from key companies including, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge, Divis Lab,Trent, BHEL, PVR Inox, Raymond, RITES, Jindal Stainless, Bayer CropScience, Blue Star, Cera Sanitaryware, Datamatics Global, EID Parry India, Electrosteel Castings, Fortis Healthcare, GNFC among others.
Several firms are also scheduled to report their results today, including Birlasoft, Data Patterns (India), Edelweiss Financial Services, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Indigo Paints, General Insurance Corporation of India, CE Info Systems, Global HealthTitan Company, LIC, HPCL, Godrej Consumer Products, Kalyan Jewellers India, Bajaj Electricals, Biocon, Cummins India, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium Company, Kalpataru Projects International, Aegis Logistics, and Apollo Tyres, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Page Industries, Ramco Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, and Sai Life Sciences, among others.
FII, DII activity
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹4,196.77 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹5,954.61 crore on August 6.
IPO today
In the mainline segment, the JSW Cement IPO and All Time Plastics IPO will open for public subscription, while the Highway Infrastructure IPO will close for subscription today.
In the SME segment, the Sawaliya Foods Products IPO and Connplex Cinemas IPO will open for subscription. Additionally, the basis of allotment for the Bhadora Industries IPO, Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO, Jyoti Global Plast IPO, Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO, Essex Marine IPO, and BLT Logistics IPO is likely to be finalised today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices edged higher on Thursday. Brent crude was trading up 0.91 per cent at $67.50 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading with gains of 0.93 per cent at $64.95 per barrel.
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FIIs hold 10 short bets for every long trade in index futures
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been on a selling spree since June 30, 2025 in the futures & options (F&O) segment. FIIs have been net sellers of index futures in 24 out of the 28 trading sessions as of August 6 (Wednesday); with net sales totalling ₹33,493.55 crore, data suggests. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trent Q1: Margin gains shine, but here's why analysts are turning cautious
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Group's retail arm, Trent Ltd, reported a strong set of numbers for June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), driven by healthy revenue growth and margin expansion. However, brokerages remain cautious due to slowing like-for-like (LFL) growth, rich valuations, and concerns about future growth trajectory. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, BHEL, Ircon
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, BHEL, and Raymond are some of the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: These 3 stocks are a must-have in your portfolio
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ruchit Jain, head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, recommended buying TVS Motor, IndiGo, and IndiGo sahres today. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's why Wipro and 2 other stocks are on analyst radar today; details
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking, remains bullish on Mahindra & Mahindra, Max Healthcare Institute. HERE'S WHY
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edge higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday. Brent crude was trading up 0.91 per cent at $67.50 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading with gains of 0.93 per cent at $64.95 per barrel.
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed after Trump vowed to impose a 100 per cent tariff on semiconductor and chip imports, though companies manufacturing within the US would be exempt. Japan’s Nikkei 225, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 were flat, while South Korea’s Kospi index dropped by 0.12 per cent.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices closed higher, boosted by strong corporate earnings, with US yields also rising. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged by 1.21 per cent, the broader S&P 500 added 0.73 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.18 per cent.
8:06 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : Share Market Today MARKET LIVE IPOs tariffs Markets Asian markets Q1 results India Inc earnings US tariff SME IPOs US markets Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 8:04 AM IST